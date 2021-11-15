The 2021 World Young Scientist Summit kicks off in Wenzhou, builds a bridge for innovation, and collaborates with scientists





Wenzhou, China, November 15, 2021 / CNW /-The two-day opening ceremony of the 2021 World Young Scientist Summit (WYSS) ended on November 14, in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, eastern China. , “Creating a Better Future,” the summit discussed in detail the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 and China’s national key strategies.

2021 World Young Scientist Summit Opens in Wenzhou

WYSS, co-sponsored and co-sponsored by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province, is attended by young talent from all over the world every year. It is one of the key international science and technology events and has become an innovative platform for gathering global resources.

Peter Gluckman, chairman of the International Council for Science, and Zhong Nanshan, one of China’s top epidemiologists, made opening remarks through a video.

CAST official Zhang Yuzhuo praised the growing international influence of the event, which was first held two years ago, and the strong bond between the young talents of different countries nurtured by the summit.

He added that the summit will provide young scholars with opportunities for open and serious interaction, promote the ecology of mutual benefit and shared innovation, and build a youth community characterized by openness, mutual trust and inclusive innovation. rice field.

Zhejiang official Wang Hao introduces Zhejiang’s acceleration of science and technology and institutional innovation over the past two years, with Zhejiang’s high-capacity innovation platform system to attract and retain more talent. Added that he built.

The state continues to intensify its core technology research, accelerate the development of high-tech industries, provide a strong impetus for high-quality development, and set an example for building common prosperity, Wang added. ..

Gluckman said technology needs more open international exchange and cooperation, where young scientists and organizations should play a bigger role.

Liu Xiaotao, a senior official in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, said the city saw the summit as an opportunity to drive innovation between market entities and drive innovation with scientific results.

The summit included 47 online and offline activities, including the International Forum on Biodiversity Conservation and Biotechnology and the 2021 International Symposium on Resilience City.

The Summit also plans to launch a summer school program, offering academic visits, exchanges and research internships.

