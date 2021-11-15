Modder fixed the incredibly ugly rain in GTA Trilogy





Screenshot: Rockstar / GTA Trilogy Mods

The recently remastered GTA Trilogy had some of the ugliest rains I’ve ever seen, and a few days later, a modder fixed it. No more walking around the city of Vice City at night. It’s just covered by Spider-Man’s leaking web shooter drips. Finally, you can be free from that strange viscous rain.

Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy Definitive Edition is very ill. The game is sick. They need a doctor. Fortunately for them, Rockstar has a fairly enthusiastic remodeling community, all of whom are trained in virtual trauma treatment. A few of these brave people took on the enormous task of fixing this sit show, with the release of the expensive and unsupported mess wiped out the biggest piece. They embarked on this new job with the practiced, exhausted anger of a community that had been thrown scrap by a company that had grown too large to fail.

The rain, which has become more transparent with about half a dozen mods in search of the perfect drop of water, is just the beginning of their rigorous quest. Other mods are trying to restore a series-signed radio station that has been completely uncovered by an expired music license. Today, the game jersey, which suffers from a dead number of ghostly textures, has a loyal army of mods defined by the Vatican trying to dispel dozens of simultaneous digital demons. But all this only scratches the surface.

Corruption deepens. Everything from character geometry to texture construction is unpleasantly wrong. Rockstars seem to have found a new kind of uncanny valley, but this new kind of uncanny valley is anxious about the memory of our virtual city, not based on what people should look like. Let me do it.

Despite inventing a new kind of open world horror, Rockstar has some of these issues until he disables his launcher for a few days when performing emergency file deletion surgery on the PC version of the game. I’m trying to fix. I couldn’t play the game for days, but now I’m back and can buy it again.

