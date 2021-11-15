Facebook and Google “listening” is more popular than you think





Yet another consumer is plagued by the sketchy algorithms deployed by Facebook. Here’s how the app knows what you’re talking about and what to do about it.

Image: Chess Knot / Getty Images

My mother-in-law visited me last weekend. During her stay, something caused her great concern.

Let me arrange the stage.

Everyone gathered around the dining room table and had a good time. One of my kids brought out a new product used in the salon. My mother-in-law, a stylist, asked me to check the price of the product, so I started to check it by pulling my cell phone. Now that the task is complete, I put down my phone and didn’t think about it twice.

See: BYOD Approval Form (TechRepublic Premium)

The next morning, my mother-in-law was very anxious when she opened Facebook on her Samsung Galaxy phone and saw an ad for that product in her feed. At breakfast, she was convinced that either Facebook or Google was listening to her the night before. After all, how did you find out that she was interested in the product? She didn’t search for it on her cell phone.

This put the whole family on a fairly conspiracy track until I intervened to explain what happened. This is my explanation.

Facebook is very good in several ways (some approve and some disapprove). One of Facebook’s great strengths is establishing a connection. I’m not necessarily talking about the type of connection that connects two people and shares a story of life, but rather connects the underlying points between people.

You see, Facebook knows my mother-in-law and I’m a friend of the platform. They also know how to track us. So when Facebook “saw” that we were in the same place, it tied those particular points together. And when I looked up the product on my phone, Facebook’s algorithm decided that it would be wise to place ads for the product I searched for on both phones.

But it’s a little more complicated than that.

Facebook (like many other companies) is so good at tracking our behavior that the algorithm was able to build a very specific puzzle like this:

I searched for salon products. Stepmom and daughter are friends on Facebook. My mother-in-law searched for salon products over the phone. Ergo, my mother-in-law is a product I researched.

It could have been done in two ways. Facebook can run the algorithm on all friends associated with my Facebook account, or limit the algorithm to only those friends who have been in close contact for more than X days. In any case, it shows the depth at which a company mines information from users and uses it to gain an advantage.

See also: iPhone, iPad, and Mac User Guide Microsoft 365 (Free PDF) (TechRepublic)

However, as we saw in this example, these types of targeted ads can easily backfire on Facebook (and any company). When my mother-in-law saw the ad, she was immediately worried that Facebook was “listening to her.” So there was no way for her to click on the ad. I was afraid that it might be some kind of scam.

It’s good to have just the right amount of knowledge so that my mother-in-law doesn’t trust everything I see on the internet.

Solution problems that the business does not want

This is where the real problem arises. Such a detailed algorithm tracking business is hurting and helping the business. It helps because it makes advertising much easier. Businesses no longer have to spend days or weeks finding out where to spend their advertising money best and who to target.

At the same time, it seriously undermines the level of trust consumers place in advertising. Consider this: Most consumers don’t like advertising. They don’t. This is especially true for online advertising. They are intrusive, noisy, often irrelevant (regardless of what the algorithm says) and can even lead to malicious attacks. To make matters worse, when something like the one I witnessed over the weekend happens, consumers even believe that businesses are using their devices to listen to them.

See: Password Violations: Why Pop Culture and Passwords Don’t Mix (Free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Those consumers are not far from Mark.

All of this makes the average consumer unwilling to have anything to do with advertising. Unfortunately, most large companies are deeply involved in algorithmic games and are willing to leave it (no matter how it can damage their reputation).

The best way to solve this problem is to get rid of the algorithm, but that doesn’t happen. This is a solution that your business doesn’t want. And no matter how good the algorithm is, machine learning may be faster than humans, but human interactions with business and consumers. No matter how popular an algorithm is, it will never be as good as a human algorithm. I never have. They may be faster, cheaper, and more quantifiable, but they are by no means qualified.

Unfortunately, companies like Facebook never understand or learn from the situation I experienced over the weekend. They don’t understand how most people are really afraid of the idea that companies may “hear” and make decisions based on “hearing” their lives. Hmm.

Companies like Facebook don’t agree with making it very difficult for users to even gain privacy similarities on their platforms. Mobile apps do not clarify how to prevent tracking. To do this[設定とプライバシー]Must go to | Activities other than Facebook. In that page[履歴をクリア]After tapping[その他のオプション]You need to tap. next,[将来のアクティビティを切断]Tap (Figure A).

Figure A

Finding a section to prevent Facebook tracking is not easy.

In the window that appears (Figure B)[Facebook以外の将来のアクティビティ]of[オン/オフ]Tap the slider. next,[オフにする]You need to tap to check the settings.

Figure B

Turn off-Facebook activity.

There is one caveat when disabling this feature. If turned off, you will not be able to log in to apps or websites using Facebook. If you don’t log in to a particular service using your Facebook account, this is fine. However, doing so undermines that ability.

Facebook does not want you to disconnect this connection. The company wants the algorithm to serve ads. But that dark, dirty little secret secret makes the company pretty aggressive. Less and less people trust Facebook, especially the ads they advertise. Personally, I’ve been burned twice by ads on the platform. Once, I had never received the product I ordered and the company refused to contact me. Also, the product sent was not exactly the same as the product being advertised. Since these two incidents, I refuse to click on or be tempted by the ads that appear on Facebook. From the many people I’ve talked about about this, that feeling is growing rapidly. People aren’t clicking on Facebook ads like they used to, and the situation I’ve experienced over the weekend is fueling that distrust.

For all the latest technical advice for business pros from Jack Wallen, subscribe to How to make the technology work on Tech Republic’s YouTube.

5G and Mobile Enterprise Newsletter

The latest information on 5G networks and devices, mobile security, remote support, and phones, tablets, and apps are some of the topics covered here.Delivered on Tuesdays and Fridays

Sign up now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techrepublic.com/article/facebook-and-google-listening-is-more-pervasive-than-you-think/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos