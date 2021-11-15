Samsung ships Android 12 faster than ever: just a month after Google





Magnification / Samsung’s One UI 4, also known as Android 12.

Samsung is shipping Android 12 to its flagship handsets at record speeds. The OS shipped for Pixel smartphones a little less than a month ago, but already today Samsung is pushing the Android 12 update for its flagship Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung’s Android 12 version is called “One UI 4” and has a lot of skins. This covers all of Google’s Material You designed with the new OS and replaces it with Samsung’s own version. Material Your most impressive feature is the ability to color match the UI with the wallpaper. This does not survive on Samsung skins. You can manually select the Color Palette using a UI similar to Material You, but the colors aren’t applied in as many places as Google’s UI. In most cases, the buttons and switches seem to be colored.

Since there is no new UI, in most cases internal changes and features are available. The Android 12 privacy indicator is cut and a green indicator appears in the upper left corner whenever the camera or microphone is active. Samsung also has its own view on the Android 12 Privacy Dashboard. Most of the changes seem to be Samsung’s resurrection of its own Android skin, but with new widgets for Samsung-specific apps such as Bixby and Samsung Calendar, new pictograms, Samsung’s custom shared sheet and lock screen changes, etc. There is a function.

This is the fastest Samsung has shipped an Android update, and the secret seems to have started earlier. Android 11 shipped in early September 2020, but Samsung didn’t ship a beta version of Android 11 until the end of October. For Android 12, Samsung actually shipped a beta before Google’s final OS release, and the first beta build of One UI 4 was released on September 25th.

Of course, the S21 series isn’t the only phone line where you can get Android 12 updates. Details of Samsung’s press release said: “At a later date, updates will also be available on the Galaxy S20, S20 +, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note20, Note20 Ultra, S10, S10e, S10 +, S10 5G, Note10, Note. 10+, Galaxy Fold, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A42 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 +. ” In that case, the release date may be slightly delayed.

