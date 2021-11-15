Tech business owners acknowledge the credit of the USF talent pipeline that decided to expand and relocate to Tampa Bay





Tampa Bay is one of the fastest growing regions in the United States, and much of its success is related to the talent pipeline created by the University of South Florida.

Over the past five years, the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council has hired nearly 60 new businesses for the first time to relocate or expand to Tampa and Hillsborough County, creating more than 8,000 jobs and more than $ 876 million. It reports that it has generated capital investment. .. Among these newly hired companies are fast-growing tech companies such as Drift, WebstaurantStore, OPSWAT and Fast.

Technology has long been a target industry for Tampa Bay EDC, but over the past few years, there has been steady interest from technology CEOs who have discovered that Tampa is ideal, especially in the areas of cybersecurity, fintech and health tech. It is increasing. Craig Richard, president and chief executive officer of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, says it’s a place for businesses to grow. Access to a pool of highly skilled talent, backed by a strong pipeline of USF’s diverse technical talents, is a key factor in attracting technology CEOs and businesses to our region.

Boston-based cybersecurity analytics company Rapid7 has announced that it will open a new office in Tampa that will bring 100 jobs. As many of Rapid7’s employees are veterans, Chairman and CEO Corey Thomas appreciates the relationship between USF’s cybersecurity program and MacDill Air Force Base. The company will initially move to Sparkman Wharf’s Industrialus and will move to a permanent location next year.

According to Thomas, the university ecosystem, both local and in the larger area of ​​Tampa, was very appealing to us when we started looking for the next office location. At Rapid7, we are committed to investing in our employees early in our careers to help them succeed in technology. We are deeply impressed with USF leadership and a strong pool of talented young professionals is a great asset to the community. We look forward to partnering with the university to continue to gain momentum as Tampa’s next big technology hub.

The IncLab, which moved from Washington, DC to Eversity last year, is expanding its footsteps in the region with 40 new hires. Artificial Intelligence and Data Visualization The USF Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (AI + X) is an interdisciplinary research and education center focused on the intersection of artificial intelligence and healthcare, finance, manufacturing, cybersecurity, and more. It is expected to work closely with. The institute is also researching with many other AI companies.

The USF plays an important role in the emergence of Tampa as an entrepreneur and a magnet for innovative entrepreneurship and business expansion, said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. USF’s talent pipeline and state-of-the-art expertise in bio / life sciences, technology and cybersecurity are central to Tampa Bay’s appeal to business leaders around the world.

USF Muma College of Business has formed a multi-year partnership with Tampa Bay Wave to launch FinTech | X Accelerator. The program is designed to help start-ups in the financial technology industry, including areas such as online banking systems, cryptocurrency exchanges and crowdfunding platforms.

JP DuBuque, President and CEO of St. Petersburg Regional Economic Development Corporation, said the program embodies a strategy for St. Petersburg to grow smarter by focusing on the intersection of financial services and technology. Are you making great use of technology or are truly a fintech company. FinTech | X can showcase thought leadership in this area and attract innovative entrepreneurs and growing companies to the region.

