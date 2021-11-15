Xbox 20 Years: Visual History





Twenty years ago today, Microsoft released the original Xbox in North America, marking a bold entry into the world of console games. Since then, the design of the Xbox console has changed almost beyond recognition. Starting with big, bulky 90s-style electronics, they’re (generally) smoother and more compact, and as trends change, wired controller ports and even some disk drives disappear. rice field.

To celebrate the anniversary, we looked back at each of the major Xbox consoles, from the original Xbox with a huge Duke controller to the many iterations of the Xbox 360 and Xbox One, and last year’s Series S and X. Technically, we’ve only released a total of four generations of Xbox, but Microsoft has tweaked its design and added support for new technologies, resulting in a number of small iterations over the years.

Xbox Original Xbox equipped with a small controller S. Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft really leaned towards the X brand of the original Xbox console. It is named after the Microsoft DirectX technology on which it was based. The entire console is designed around letters and has a huge lime green logo in the center to show its name. However, despite its stylized look, the console has a very functional design overall, with four controller ports on the front, an internal power supply, and of course for all of Microsoft’s important Xbox Live online gaming services. There was a built-in Ethernet port.

Unlike later generations, Microsoft did not release a slim version of the original Xbox console. However, when Microsoft replaced the original console with the Duke controller with the much more compact controller S, which was originally the standard controller for the Japanese release of the console, the controller went through a slimming process shortly after its release. rice field. Despite its awkward size, Duke still has a lot of fans, so accessory maker Hyperkin later revived the design as an Xbox One controller.

Xbox360 Original Xbox360 with Kinect accessories at the top. Photo courtesy of Sam Byford / The Verge

The Xbox 360 was a console that looked very different from the original Xbox. Now it’s white by default, abandoning the huge X-shape in favor of the minimal Xbox brand along the disc tray.

The console was a huge success for Microsoft and undoubtedly made it more competitive with the Sony PlayStation for the first time, but the original machine suffered from problems and an estimated quarter of the console suffered some hardware failure. The most common was the Red Ring of Death, called for the three red lights that flash on the front of the console in the event of a problem.

Microsoft later announced an extended warranty to address the issue, with numerous self-made fixes for the issue appearing online over the years, sellers replacing it with tools that help users fix the issue themselves. Provided thermal paste for.

Other notable hardware features of the original Xbox 360 include a memory unit slot on the front of the console and a hard drive (albeit proprietary) that is easily removable on some models. Oh, and of course, there was a replaceable faceplate that Microsoft intended to be used by users to customize the look of their machine. There was only one problem with the faceplate. No one bought them. It turns out that most people were quite happy with the white color scheme of the original console.

Xbox 360 S Xbox 360 S. Image: Microsoft

The Xbox 360 S has two major advantages over the original Xbox 360, three including its slim size. First, it provided a dedicated port for Microsoft’s new Kinect peripherals. This allows you to use the new motion tracking accessories without having to power them individually from the wall. And second, it was the hardware redesign that Microsoft wanted to clearly back up the hardware failures of the 360s.

More minor changes included the introduction of the glossy black color scheme that Microsoft continues to use for the Xbox One generation, leaving the white color scheme that previously dominated the Xbox 360 lineup. It also benefited from built-in Wi-Fi and an additional USB port, abandoning the 360s’ own hard drive and adopting SATA.

Xbox 360 E Xbox 360 E. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft released the final model of the Xbox 360 E in June 2013, just months before the release of the next-generation Xbox One. The 360 ​​E wasn’t too many in terms of new features, but it had a new design for the next generation of consoles. Microsoft has also announced that it will run quieter and cooler than its predecessor, the 360 ​​console.

Xbox One Original Xbox One and Kinect camera. Image: The Verge

With the Xbox One, Microsoft wanted the video game console to act as a central hub for all entertainment, not just games. At launch, it included a number of video streaming services that included the ability to route the cable box to the console so that you could watch live TV while playing games. Early models also bundled a new version of the Kinect camera.

However, buggy features limited the appeal of the original hardware, not to mention the outdated VCR-style console design. The Xbox One never realized Microsoft’s promised home entertainment revolution. A few years after its first launch, Microsoft moved away from these initiatives as it relocated the Xbox One as a game-first machine to close the additional $ 100 price gap. In competition.

Xbox One S Photographed by Xbox One S. Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

At first glance, the Xbox One S looks like a typical mid-generation slim down, but it also includes a major upgrade from the original console. At the top of the list were the addition of a 4K Blu-ray player, support for 4K / HDR video streaming services, and HDR support for the game itself. By default, it was also offered in a bright white color scheme, which seemed to emphasize a clean break from the mostly black and gray consoles that advanced it.

That doesn’t mean it wasn’t a much more compact console than the original Xbox One (40% smaller according to Microsoft), but these upgrades are much less common for 4K-enabled disc players and streaming devices. They are now important when it was affordable. Microsoft will then release a more affordable diskless model in 2019.

Xbox One X 4K compatible Xbox One X. Photo: James Bareham / The Verge

Originally teased by the code name Project Scorpio, the Xbox One X was intended as a way to bring 4K / HDR games to Microsoft’s Xbox One without having to signal the arrival of a whole new generation of Xbox consoles. However, despite being packed with much more graphic horsepower than the original Xbox One or Xbox One S, the Xbox One X was extremely compact with a sharp rectangular design similar to the One S.

Benefiting from hindsight, Microsoft’s first promise that the console would be VR-enabled didn’t really happen. But given the performance upgrades the console provided from the original Xbox One, it was hard to worry about. This has been extended to some backward compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games.

Xbox series S series S. Photo: Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

It wasn’t the first time Microsoft offered a two-tier console in the first generation (like the core edition of the Xbox 360 with no hard drive and a wired controller), but the Series S and Series X are the most significant. Different consoles released by Microsoft at the same time so far. The Series X looks like the future, but the Series S looks like an evolution of the Xbox One S.

Compared to Series X, Series S is smaller, targets 1440p instead of 4K resolution, and has no disk drive, so you can only play the digital version of the game. But Microsoft’s bet is that more budget-conscious gamers are less likely to care if the console is available on nearly half of the more premium Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X hot console, cool design. Photo courtesy of Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The unique design of the Series Xs may be often compared to refrigerators due to its wide and upright design, but Microsoft doesn’t seem to care. A fully functional Xbox-themed fridge, playfully accepted it.

Its design is different from what Microsoft has announced so far, but the Series X is clearly inspired by the clean lines and dark color scheme of the Xbox One X.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/15/22783104/20-years-of-xbox-visual-history-360-one-x-s-series-the-duke The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos