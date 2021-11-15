Black Friday Android Phone Deals: $ 499 OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 $ 400 Off





It was only a few months ago that Google announced that Android had reached 3 billion active users. Whether you’re considering upgrading from your current Android or switching from iOS, the 3 billion numbers need to know about the different products offered by Google-owned operating systems. I understand everything. As with most chip-dependent gadgets, the best bet is to buy earlier this year. That’s why the ZDNet team is starting to put together the best Black Friday deals on the following Android phones:

$ 400 off

ZDNet’s Matthew Miller called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 an “innovative engineering wonder” when it first rolled out in August. For a limited time, Samsung sells the latest foldable for just $ 1549.99 ($ ​​250 off). This is the lowest price since its debut in August. The phone also bundles a Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and a wireless charger, saving up to $ 400 in total.

$ 75 off

The Galaxy S20 FE isn’t Samsung’s latest and greatest, but it’s definitely the case for some. This phone is one of the last Korean manufacturers to provide support for MicroSD cards. However, unless a low to medium alternative can solve the problem. Still, at Black Friday’s asking price of $ 624.99, the S20 FE outperforms most of its competitors without compromising its core functionality. It features a 120Hz display, high-speed USB-C charging, and a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

$ 170 off

At launch, the OnePlus 9 Pro had flagship features and hardware, but it was hard to justify buying for $ 1,069. If you’re at stake, Amazon is finally making a deal that might release you from it. For a limited time, retailers can buy the OnePlus 9 Pro for just $ 899.99 ($ ​​170 off). The device is unlocked, 5G capable and has 256GB of onboard storage.

$ 300 off

The OnePlus 8T and OnePlus Buds Pro have been acclaimed since their launch, so it’s safe to say that the duo is bundled $ 300 cheaper. For a limited time, OnePlus offers the 8T and Buds Pro for just $ 599.49, or $ 499.99 for the former only. This is a good deal for a 120Hz display, the brand’s own Warp Charge 65, and a phone with snappy performance.

$ 50 off

Google’s Pixel 4a shook the wave last year by providing the familiar stock Android experience in a compact and affordable package. With Best Buy today, you can receive calls for as little as $ 299.99 by activating your phone with a mobile operator supported by Best Buy. For less than $ 300, you’ll get value for money here, including Google’s reliable software support and pixel-grade camera performance.

$ 700 off

B & H is currently contracting with the Google Pixel 3 XL, which is a record low of $ 199.99 ($ ​​700 off). The 3-year-old handheld no longer competes with today’s flagship product, but exceeds its ability to handle current tasks such as browsing social media, taking photos and videos, and streaming your favorite shows on the go. increase. And for less than $ 200, the Pixel 3 XL is still a candidate to receive Google’s latest Android 12 software.

As always, we will monitor all Android phone transactions available next month. Be sure to follow this page for the latest promotions available.

