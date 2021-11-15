Governor Abbott appoints Lubbock female and two others to PDSBI board





Lubbock, Texas (KCBD)-Governor Greg Abbott reappoints Lubbock’s Kimberly Gram and Kingsville’s Manny Salazar and appoints Edward Crawford of Dallas to the Product Development and Small Business Incubator Committee. It will expire on February 1, 2027.

The PDSBI Fund is a revolving loan program managed by the Texas Economic Development Bank in the Governor’s Office of the Economic Development and Finance Department at the direction of the PDSBI Board. The purpose of this fund is to support the development, production, and commercialization of new or improved products, and to foster and inspire SMEs in the state.

Edward Crawford of Dallas is the president, owner and founder of Cortara Holdings. He is a member of Young Presidents’ Organization Dallas, Debt Boseman, Teneo Network and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is a trustee of the Tulane Business School Council and co-founder and coordinator of the War Veterans Fund PAC. In addition, he was a former member of the New World Symphony Board and worked for the US Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic, where he founded a coffee company. As a US Navy intelligence officer, he served in Special Operations Command in the south of Latin America and later became a tribal and political adviser to the Special Operations Task Force during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, earning him a Bronze Star. Crawford has a dual literary degree in English and communication from Texas Christian University, a master’s degree in business administration, a master’s degree in global management, a master’s degree in Latin American studies from Tulane University, and a master’s degree in business administration from MIT Sloan Business School. Is getting. ..

Lubbock’s Kimberlygram is Vice President of Innovation at Texas Tech University (TTU), developing an innovation ecosystem that supports innovators and entrepreneurs. She is a member of the Economic and Community Engagement Executive Committee of the Public Land Granted University Association, a member of the University Research Park Association and the Outreach & Engagement Advisory Committee, and a board member of the TTU Global Energy Institute. Asset Management and Manufacturing Committee. In addition, she is a member of the Innovate Texas Tech Mentor Program and a reviewer at Venture Well, a national organization that supports science and technology innovators. Gram holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of South Florida and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Tampa, and currently holds a PhD. At TTU.

Manny Salazar of Kingsville is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Kingsville Economic Development Council. He is a member of the Kleberg County Community School Board, Kingsville ISD Career and Technical Education Advisory Board, and Coastal Bend Board of Labor Services. In addition, he is the co-founder of Jr. Leadership Kleberg County. Salazar holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas A & M Kingsville.

