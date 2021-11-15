New expedition, no timer and no transmog





Outriders

PCF

Finally, it’s time for Outriders, People Can Fly’s hugely successful looter shooter, to launch its first real content update. The new horizon called that. I played it last week, PCF is showing it off today, and finally I can talk about it.

Oh, it will be released tomorrow.

There’s a lot of good news, but there’s also bad news, depending on what you expected to update the Outriders content.

For starters, this is not a complete extension. How this was explained to me was that the PCF wanted to complete the base game and add what Outriders wanted to have at launch, but they just ran out of time. So this is a free update, but it doesn’t add anything you want to see, such as new stories, new zones, new enemies, new classes, or even new weapons.

But I was told that those things are planning to come later. Outriders plans to pay for expansion in the future and says it wants to develop the game over the next few years. The new Horizontal content was supposed to be here long ago, but like most games in this genre, it had to spend a lot of time fixing it instead.

So what’s the new content in New Horizon?

Outriders

PCF

There are four new expeditions I’ve played through all of these (at least one video will be released soon), they’re a new zone with old enemies, and there’s only four more places to run. I think at least two of them will scale to a higher level of difficulty than I’ve ever seen (while PCF was able to get his beast-like devastation from an Xbox copy, my partner Was running out of gear using a test account, but my team couldn’t beat the hardest ones).They aren’t mechanically different from past expeditions, but they contain some secrets you can find, and you have time to explore these new territories.

No more timers PCF listened to everyone and removed the timer from the endgame expedition. Now you can be a tank, a healer, whatever. The only thing you have to do now is not to wipe. There are no more gold / silver / bronze tiers. When you’re done, you’ll get the maximum reward. This is a very welcome change. I know a lot of people wanted to change this sooner, but at least for now it’s here. And it feels great not to have to look at the clock.

Outriders

PCF

True Transmog Transmog is here. This is one of the best transmog systems I’ve seen in the game for several reasons. There is no cost. There are no microtransaction costs or in-game resource costs. Hell, you don’t even have to dismantle the gear to add it to the Transmog collection. If you find it, you own it. And its widespread. Not only can you change the look of your class armor, you can also change your armor to another class of armor. Yes, you can move between classes to create the ultimate look collection. Not only that, you can transform the gun to suit your aesthetics. Especially a great system for Destiny players to tear their hair.

Buff Bunch I don’t have a complete patch notes list of buffs, but Im has made Devastator tweaks to make his skills and acquisition easier and more enjoyable, and to improve his class early in the game. I said I was doing it. The feasibility of technomancers and tricksters has been improved. The Trespasser Trickster set has gained survival and damage buffs. Again, there are many, but I still don’t know all the changes.

If there’s one problem with the New Horizon, which is a new gun but not really, it’s that there’s really little new on the farm. There are no new weapons or armor in this release, but that doesn’t seem to be good for me. However, there are some half-finished points. I don’t know exactly how to find them, but I believe some of the new secrets embedded in Expeditions will create new gun transmogskins as a reward. Like, you unlock the different look of your gun, but these aren’t really new guns. You know.

Outriders

PCF

Well, this is what the PCF calls the completion of the base game, and there are plans for a substantial paid expansion in the future. I think this is planning to make fun of it today (I wrote this before the showcase). Update: They did make fun of Worldslayer. It was expanded in 2022 and showed off a new villain.

There are limited reasons to come back with respect to the actual loot equipment, but I think this is a good addition to the game. This seems like a step towards a bigger release in the future, but if you’ve skipped the end of Outriders so far, it might be time to come back with a new expedition and timer removal. I enjoyed testing this, and I’m looking forward to playing it tomorrow at launch (provided I haven’t played Halo multiplayer yet).

Outriders are alive. Personally, I love to see it.

