Walmart Black Friday ads are officially here





Wal-Mart has released its last Black Friday 2021 ad. This is Wal-Mart’s third “Deals for Days” sale.

This is an ad that has been considered an “official” Black Friday ad in the last few years, but in these changing times, sales are different from what most shoppers remember.

For starters, the store will not open on Thanks for the Memories for the second year in a row.

But unlike last year, when millions of people overloaded Wal-Mart’s website at 8 pm on Thanksgiving night, the big sale starts on Monday night and runs all week.

The sale will start at 7pm on Monday, November 22nd, but Wal-Mart Plus members ($ 59 / year) will have access three hours earlier. If you’re looking for a PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, this early access can be very helpful.

The sale starts at 5am on Friday, November 26th at the store

BlackFriday.com has provided a list of this best deal.

Game system deals

PS5 ($ 499), Xbox Series X ($ 499), Xbox Series S ($ 299). However, nothing has been announced regarding the number of items in stock. If you want to get it, please purchase it as soon as possible. Nintendo Switch Bundle: $ 299 Includes Download of “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” Game.

Headphones Black Friday Deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $ 159. ($ 38 off) Beat SoloPro wireless headphones: $ 99 ($ ​​50 off). This is the best deal BlackFriday.com has ever seen with these headphones.

Home Appliance Deals

Instant Pot 8-qt. , 9-in-1 Duo Crisp: Special purchase for $ 99. BlackFriday.com has not yet seen the price of this model as cheap as instant pot Black Friday sales. Instant pot 8-qt. , 7-in-1 Multicooker: Special purchase for $ 59. iRobotRoombai1 + Self-empty robot: $ 349, $ 230 off. BlackFriday.com shopping professionals have seen the whole deal of robot vacuums, but iRobot Roombas hasn’t seen such a steep discount.

Fitness Tracker and Apple Watch Black Friday Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $ 109 ($ 90 off) and 42mm version $ 139 ($ 90 off). These are very affordable for the Apple Watch, but these models do not include the new edition of the bell or whistle. Now that Apple has got a Series 7 watch, shoppers can expect to find better deals on this year’s Apple Watch 6 compared to 2020 (think of a $ 40-50 discount). ). FitbitVersa2: $ 119 ($ 60 discount). This is the same price as Macy’s, Costco and Coles. If you’re a Coles shopper, BlackFriday.com recommends buying there and benefiting $ 15 for every $ 50 in Coles Cash rewards. FitbitCharge4: $ 69 ($ 60 off). This model isn’t very popular this year as the new Fitbit Charge 5 model is on the market. A plunge for less than $ 70 isn’t a bad idea if you’re looking for a fitness tracker with important features you can count on, as it can be hard to find.

Home Entertainment Black Friday Deals

Vizio 70-inch Class 4K SmartCast TV: $ 548. This special purchase is only available on the Walmart.Roku SE Streaming Media Player: $ 15 (usually $ 30). Only available in Walmart and the perfect stocking stuffing material. Samsung2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar: Special purchase for $ 99.

As always on Black Friday sales, there is no guarantee that these items will be in stock when they come online or arrive at the store. As always, don’t waste your money.

