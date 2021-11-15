Next Gen Foods Launches TiNDLE Plant-Based Chicken in Amsterdam, Opens Innovation Center in Singapore





Singapore-based startup NextGen Foods announced last week that its flagship alternative chicken product (named TiNDLE) has landed in a restaurant in Amsterdam.

After debuting in Singapore in early 2021, TiNDLE was launched in Hong Kong, Macau, Kuala Lumpur and the United Arab Emirates. The launch in Amsterdam marks the beginning of TiNDLE’s expansion into Europe and beyond. NextGen plans to introduce this product in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States next year.

Amsterdam is a pioneering city in terms of food innovation and sustainability, said Andre Menezes, co-founder and CEO of the company, in a press release emailed to Spoon. Amsterdam is also the starting point for NextGen’s strategic Europe, as its manufacturing operations are located in the Netherlands.

When he met Menezes last month to talk about TiNDLE’s Sneak Peak in New York City, he said a next-generation team is working with a chef to develop innovative recipes using this product. Chefs are creative, but in a way they are also scientists, Menezes says. Instead of selling TiNDLE to restaurants in off-the-shelf form, the team said they wanted to offer a sort of Playdoh, or a canvas that chefs could experiment with.

The results of these partnerships can be seen in a variety of dishes currently on the Amsterdam menu, from buttermilk-fried TiNDLE burgers to pickled cucumber tacos, shiitake mushrooms and kimchi lurad. Among the six restaurants that currently offer TiNDLE, there is a chic brunch spot. Mexican cocktail bar and restaurant. Vegan comfort food cafe. A guilty pleasure bar of self-proclaimed chicken rotisserie.

Next Gen is expanding TiNDLE’s global reach while also investing in new product research and development. The company today announced that it has partnered with the Foodtech Innovation Center (FTIC), a hub for accelerators and innovation, to set up a research and development facility in Singapore.

In a press release shared with The Spoon, Menezes not only provides consumers with commercially scalable products, but also food innovation to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable food system. He states that he needs the ability to stay on the cutting edge. We were excited to be the first tenant and long-term partner of Asia Sustainable Foods Platform and A * STARs FTIC. There, you can significantly expand your R & D capabilities to drive new technologies and sustainable solutions.

Next Gen is a new R & D center that will open in late 2022 and will expand its portfolio of plant-based products. The company plans to accelerate recruitment and double its current role in R & D. It will be interesting to see the alternative protein space the team is aiming for next. According to the company, it could be an alternative dairy, seafood, or meat product.

