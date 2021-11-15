Deep Tech Start-ups Become Hot Targets for Global Enterprises





Bangalore: Several deep tech startups in India have been acquired by larger global companies to access niche technology and quality talent. This shows a strong demand for startups focused on disruptive technologies that can solve complex global problems.

In June, KPIT Technologies Ltd announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to purchase a controlling stake in Bangalore-based PathPartner Technology for approximately Rs. 19.1 billion. The latter are specialists in providing product engineering services to customers in the automotive, consumer electronics, broadcast, medical and IoT domains. PathPartner is based in Germany and Japan and has offshore research facilities in California.

In May, KFin Technologies, owned by Hyderabad-based registry services company General Atlantic, acquired a 17% stake in insurance startup Artivatic.ai for a private amount. The acquirer also has the option of raising the stake to a majority stake in Artivatic.ai. This investment aims to diversify the products offered by KFintech and is expected to support the entry into insurance technology.

In September, US-based cloud video surveillance company Eagle Eye Networks acquired Bangalore-based AI startup Uncanny Vision to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics capabilities. Its deep learning algorithms enable recognition, identification, and prediction, improving business operations, customer service, and site security.

A month later, Accenture agreed to purchase BRIDGE i2i, a Bangalore-based AI and analytics company. The agreement is expected to add approximately 800 technical experts to the practice of Accenture Applied Intelligence and strengthen its global capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-based insights.

Deep tech startups are startups with business models based on high-tech innovations or significant scientific advances in engineering. According to industry group NASScom, there were about 2,100 deep tech startups in India as of 2020.

Indeed, NASScom launched a second edition of a deep tech mentoring program called Deep Tech Club (DTC) 2.0 earlier this year. This initiative fosters and promotes deep tech startups in India, made possible by technologies such as AI, ML, augmented reality, virtual reality, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, blockchain, and natural language processing (NLP). The aim is to discover a destructive startup.

Deep tech companies are being acquired for two reasons, according to industry experts and investors. One is that large companies may want to fill certain technology gaps in their portfolio. Another reason is that a very good tech team at a startup may be working on the wrong issue. So the startup may be acquired to enhance their technical talent, “said Vinay Bansal, founder and chief executive officer of angel investment firm Inflection Point Ventures.

Huddle, an accelerator and fund for early-stage ventures, agrees with this view. Many large companies are buying niche deep-tech startups to access technology stacks that they may not be able to build on their own because they may not be digital natives. In many cases, such acquisitions provide quality talent at an affordable cost, “said Sanil Sachar, founding partner of Huddle.

Kishor Patil, CEO of KPIT Technologies, acquired PathPartner because of the latter capabilities of operating system software and low-level software, as well as existing semiconductor partnerships for early access to the platform to provide complex production programs. He said it was because he realized that it was the key to the program. We (KPIT Technologies and Path Partner) can work together to provide differentiated products for a new era of vehicle architectures and enhance our software integration expertise, “he added.

Similarly, one of Huddle’s portfolios, deep-tech AI / ML startup NeuroPixel.AI, has already seen large companies interested in their solutions and potential partnerships, Huddle said. Said Ishan Kosla, the founding partner of.

Interestingly, many of these startups were acquired in the early stages when most of the basic technology suite was built. Khosla concludes that large companies that are not traditionally technology-first are looking to acquire or partner with these deep technology companies to gain access to technology and talent. “

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/start-ups/deeptech-startups-become-hot-targets-for-global-firms-11637003764885.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos