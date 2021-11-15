Two gamers aim to keep the arcade game alive in the upcoming arcade bar





For Bradvan, it all started with Pac-Man. There was a moment when the game kept chasing him in a new direction, just like the game that shaped his calling, interweaving the maze of life.

Pacman appeared in 1980, when arcade games were the most popular on the market (when Van was four years old).

“It was new and exciting-Pac-Man really took off, and it was just a fun memory when I was a kid,” he says.

But when the video game boom began in the 1990s, Van says arcades are declining in popularity. You rarely find arcade games outside some bowling alleys. He was disappointed to find the “same old” game with combat, driving and shooting.

A few years later, Van was excited to find a Pac-Man machine at Madison’s restaurant. Except for one issue, it wasn’t working. Deciding to play, Van offered the owner $ 100, took it, and repaired it. This was an experience that shook his memory as a kid and eventually started his own business.

That one machine urged him and Chris Welch to bring their gaming expertise to 1442 E. Washington Avenue. There, on December 1st, we will open the Aftershock Classic Arcade, a vintage arcade bar and family entertainment center.

Pac-Man was the first arcade machine he collected, but it’s certainly not his last. His game pile has grown to about 250. Van hunted for the best vintage arcade game he found. He took him around Wisconsin and gathered about 50 people in just a few years. When he first started, his friends supported the space for his arcade games after the storage room he rented was maximized.

In 2000, he launched the arcade Aftershock Retrogames north of Madison. People came from all over the world to play by saying that Van was one of the first classic arcades. Twin Galaxies, the organization that oversees the game’s world record scoreboard, contacted Van to host several events.

A few years after opening Aftershock Retrogames, he moved to State Street to share space with PingTime for his business. He moved again when it went out of business — this time behind a thrift shop on Williamson Street. He tried to invite a private party with a prize, but at the time the 24-year-old kid was starting a family and the card didn’t go home at 3 or 4 am.

“It’s like the flow of my life — one [arcade] When it pops up and then another popup appears, it’s time to close it, “Van says. But this time it’s not.

Van, now 45, has moved from pizzerias to bars and restaurants for years, devising his own game plans to open arcades and restaurant bars with the best vintage games.

“We’re excited. It’s been a while,” says co-owner Chris Welch — give it a try for four years. Perhaps the Welch-Van partnership is not a real surprise. They were born in 1976, just one day apart. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Welch co-owns Trixies Liquor and Growler’s to Go Go on East Washington Avenue.

According to Welch, the location of the new Aftershock Classic Arcade next to Perched Eagle was once Maria’s Bar. The landlord has decided to retire before and after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. They approached him, thought it was the perfect size, and had already imagined a museum-type layout that could pay homage to the game.

On top of each game, we’ll briefly explain the history, artwork, design, company, and year in which the game appeared.

“Once there was a bourbon geek, there was also a craft beer geek. Well, there are game geeks and they want to know who made this machine,” he says.

Welch also believes that there are similarities between the beginning of the craft beer epidemic and arcade games.

“We feel like we’re not just playing, we’re at the beginning of a great big wave of people. [them]But I really appreciate it [them]”He says. “There is a game that no one else has.”

Take a look at the rare but historically popular game Chiller. This is a shooter game that was previously banned in the United States. Currently in Aftershock. “Twenty years later, these became like the Holy Grail of video games,” says Welch.

They include Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Garaga, Defender, and several other similarly recognized but not-known classics such as Elevator Action and Disc of Tron. Welch and Van plan to put together their own “Arcade’s Biggest Hits” in the hope that it will be welcome and comprehensive for game lovers and families alike.

“People are very happy to see a room full of games,” says Van. “If all goes well, I think it’s going to be the next level at all.” If they’re old enough, we’ll bring them back to an era when they were in an arcade like this. “

Prior to the surge in video game popularity, technology limited the graphics and programming of arcade games. People went to the arcade every month and were excited to find a batch of new games. Bells, whistles, and 3D projections attracted people, but eventually lost their creativity.

“Soon, we no longer have to use our imagination to launch new games,” says Van. He says the game has turned into a general copy cycle, one after another, until death. He compared it to when people tried to duplicate popular music.[sucking] Life after that. ”

“You can go to places where you can touch, hear, and experience in the real world and see all these physical games. I think this is always important. I hope we can provide such a place. I’m very happy. People, “says Van.

It’s a little moment he enjoys, working on machines, talking to different people, listening to them, and seeing them play for the first time. Van continues to search for and pick up old games in the garage, in the basement, and wherever he can find them.

Van’s restaurant experience also gives him confidence that he can pull off aftershocks. He wasn’t pressured to get the perfect job or interested in pursuing a traditional career path. He is in the business of keeping arcade games alive.

“I want to put the games around and give people access to them,” he says. “It’s not just about money. The preservation and arcade experience of these machines is important.”

Welch and Van will carry over 100 different beers, and anyone coming in will get the first beer Coogee. The bar is a wooden panel with some black plastic elements that is a homage and replica to the early home video game console Atari 2600. There are built-in arcade games on either side of the bar, and Welch says it’s similar to a Las Vegas bar for gambling and playing games while ordering drinks. They aim for a retro-futuristic interior.

“We are doing our best to adapt this place to the community and actively add it in time, but we do not compromise our vision of what we want to achieve,” Van said. Says.

Aftershock Classic Arcade is scheduled to open in December.

Copyright 2021 by MADISON MAGAZINE. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

