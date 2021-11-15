Animal Crossing fans use Polish in an unexpectedly wonderful way





An excellent Happy Home Paradise for Animal Crossing DLC ​​Item Polishing Mechanism: New Horizons begins harmlessly and gives players a way to add a touch of shine to their furniture. But once all new feature options are unlocked, including the ability to use custom patterns with different effects, Polish is a powerful creative tool that clever players use to take their work to the next level. Will be. It can be said that it ignited the world of New Horizons.

That’s certainly the case with redditorDoubledaare, who discovered the ability to replace the polish tool’s particle effects with custom patterns last week. All I needed to do was apply my own design to one of the existing effects to create a roaring flame. As you know, fires tend to spread, so at the same time Doubledaaare lit a house in Animal Crossing, redditor Dblrynbw (via Polygon) made the following logical combination of talking animals and flaming furniture: I took a step forward.

You must own Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC to access the new polishing tools. After decorating the four homes, unlock the base version of Polish. This allows you to add a sparkle effect to both home and customer-designed home items.

Please call me Captain Sparkle. Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Helping a total of 12 customers in Happy Home Paradise, Nico, a lovely monkey friend, will give you an additional polish. There are 14 presets available, each with a different look and behavior. The first polish effect, Sparkle Blast, creates a cascade of small stars emanating from the polished item. Pitterpat creates a small heart that rises from the item. Steam Shine adds smoke to items and is ideal for hot tubs and barbecue pits. Check out the cool shot Koo Kuunen posted on Twitter using the default Zappamatic Polish effect.

The default settings are fine, but you can also apply your own custom patterns by unlocking all 14 of them. For example, the Flutter Flap Polish effect adds a small butterfly that flies around a polished object. Artist Rachel Briggs created his own Rosy Maple Moth design and applied it to the flutter flaps to dramatically change the effect.

Fans use the same flutter flap effect to create flying creatures such as bats, birds and fairies. Others are turning steam, ice, and the dark and mysterious swirl effect of darkness into spooky ghosts and spirits, just in time for * calendar checks * spook giving. Do you want your favorite villagers to haunt the bathtub? Apply the photo as a texture for the steam polish effect, as Redditor Reocyx did with a poor shave.

Players are discovering cool new ways to apply custom designs to polish tools every day, so Reddit, Twitter, and Animal Crossing: A large scale for New Horizons fans to stay up to date. Notice where the group gathers.

