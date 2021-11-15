Google Chrome 96 has been released. This is a new feature (APK download)





Faster browsing on your desktop and improved quality of life on your mobile

Another month, another stable Chrome release. Google has recently speeded up its release cycle from six weeks to an astonishing four weeks. The company feels that there aren’t many updates to add with each new browser version, but this month’s Chrome 96 is especially a desktop variant.

Front and back cache for desktop

Using the buttons in your browser to move back and forth can feel a bit slow, especially if you’re dealing with a resource-intensive website. Chrome 96 improves the work of desktop users with a new cache that automatically saves recently visited sites to your computer. This probably uses more RAM, but it can also save valuable time waiting when going back and forth between websites. It should generally speed things up, but keep in mind that not all websites are 100% compatible with this.

Today’s android police video

If the feature seems familiar, it’s because Google brought it to mobile Chrome 86 over a year ago.

Improvements to progressive web apps for the desktop

Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) are becoming more and more like regular apps, but there are still small pieces that separate regular system applications from their corresponding web applications. On the desktop, Google is further improving the situation by giving web apps the option to register as handlers for custom URLs. In fact, the URLs of web apps such as Twitter need to be opened more reliably in Twitter PWA rather than in the browser. Google is also simplifying the lives of developers by switching to Mozilla’s way of naming web apps and registering them with desktop operating systems.

Dark theme options per site

As discovered by Redditor Leopeva64-2, Google has added new features under development to this stable release. chrome: // flags / # If you enable the darken-websites-checkbox-in-themes-setting flag, a new checkbox will appear in the overflow menu when using system-wide dark mode, which you can switch on. I can do it. Chrome’s custom dark theme feature for each site.

Note that this is different from the dark theme of the website itself. Toggles work on all web pages, but some content may appear corrupted or unreadable. This is usually not the case if your site offers a well-implemented native dark mode.

Accessibility site zoom

Another improvement in mobile Chrome is zooming accessibility sites. This clunky denominator describes an option to set the page zoom level for each site, similar to what you can do on your desktop using the zoom option in Chrome’s 3-dot menu in the upper right corner. However, on Android, this feature is hidden behind flags: chrome: flags # enable-accessibility-page-zoom.

When enabled, you can tap the lock icon (or arrow) to the left of the URL to change your preferred zoom level without modifying the global defaults in Chrome settings.

Further changes Preserving PNG metadata: Previously, Chrome automatically sanitized PNG files pasted from the system clipboard. This could cause unintended behavior, especially as other browsers do not do this. In Chrome 96, this method ends. New tab photo memory: Chrome 96 for desktop has a flag that allows you to enable photo memory on the new tab page. Learn more about.

As always, you can wait for Google to push updates to your phone via the Play Store, but if you want to give it a try, it’s also available in the APK Mirror.

Thank you: Mikhail

Google fixed a bug in Pixel 6’s random ghost dial

Don’t blame Google for dialing you right now

Read next

About the author Manuel Vonau (1494 article published)

Manuel is a Berlin-based tech enthusiast and Android fan. He’s probably out as a videographer when he’s not writing an Android police article.

Other works by Manuel Bonau

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/chrome-96/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos