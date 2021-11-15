TSXV-listed CloudMD acquires TSX-listed MindBeacon in a $ 116 million transaction





Vancouvers CloudMD, a SaaS health technology provider, has acquired Toronto health tech company MindBeacon for a transaction of approximately $ 116 million.

The news of the acquisition came at the same time as the announcement of MindBeacons’ third quarter financial results, the third reporting period since becoming a public company in December 2020.

The deal closed as MindBeacons’ share price fell from its 52-week high of $ 15.10 to $ 4.09 (at issue).

The transaction closes less than a year after MindBeacon is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The transaction is subject to several conditions, including approval by at least two-thirds of the votes cast at the MindBeacon Shareholders’ Special Meeting, and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (CoudMD is a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange). It becomes a target.

MindBeacon’s shareholders’ meeting will be held in January and the transaction will close soon.

The transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. The MindBeacons Board of Directors unanimously recommends that MindBeacon shareholders vote in favor of the transaction.

MindBeacons Mental Health Services will be integrated into Cloud MDs’ comprehensive integrated health services platform.

MindBeacon focuses on providing affordable and accessible virtual mental health care. As part of that, CloudMD is building a single connected platform that includes hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources and artificial intelligence.

CloudMD currently has over 7,000 psychiatrists, about 4,500 therapists and counselors, about 4,000 psychologists, over 22,000 family doctors, over 34,000 medical professionals, and over 1,500 related medical professionals. Serving the home ecosystem.

Including MindBeacon’s complete suite of mental health services as part of CloudMD’s larger integrated healthcare services will create one of North America’s leading fully integrated healthcare services, according to MindBeacons’ Q3 earnings report. ..

Together, the two companies claim to have 5,500 corporate clients, over 5 million patients, and an extensive network of government contracts.

CloudMD said the acquisition will drive expansion in the United States through additional services, cross-selling synergies, and the recent acquisition of Harmony Healthcare from MindBeacons. Based in Las Vegas, Harmony offers mental health and substance abuse treatments in the United States.

Cloud MD announced that it will leverage its Digital Health Services division and a network of more than 20,000 regulated healthcare professionals to promote the MindBeacons Beacon at the Box White Label iCBT SaaS Offering.

Related: MindBeacon expects revenue to increase in the second quarter as it launches for international expansion

CloudMD CEO Essam Hamza will continue to accelerate its product roadmap through strategic acquisitions to build North America’s leading healthcare and wellness products.

MindBeacons’ mental health services and iCBT platform add another key feature to the robust healthcare ecosystem, providing state-of-the-art clinically validated mental health solutions.

Hamza told BetaKit that MindBeacon chose CloudMD for long-term suitability and shareholder value creation.

The goal of CloudMDs is North America’s leading fully integrated health with a wide range of clinically validated continuity of care to address mild, moderate, acute and chronic mental and physical care. To be one of the services. This acquisition will help you achieve that. ..

MindBeacon isn’t the only one in Canada’s field of digital mental health. Other companies include Felix Health, Maple, and Dialogue.

MindBeacon announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 at the same time as the transaction, and generated $ 5.2 million in revenue in the same quarter. This is a 66% increase over the same period last year.

The company recorded a gross profit of $ 2.3 million against $ 1.5 million in 2020, but for the nine months ending September 30, 2021, MindBeacons’ gross profit was $ 3 million to $ 7.3 million in 2020. Increased to dollars.

MindBeacons adjusted EBITDA for the three months ending September 30, 2021 to show a loss of $ 3.1 million compared to $ 1.7 million for the same period in 2020.

As MindBeacon continues to invest in business growth, the adjusted EBITDA decline is within our expectations, the company said in its earnings report.

MindBeacon said its gross profit was offset by increased marketing costs to promote the technology, higher product and development costs due to investment in technology and platforms, and higher general and administrative costs. The latter was due to the increased cost of operating as a public company.

The company also said that in addition to the increased administrative and hiring costs associated with building a network of therapists, spending on employees increased by adding new positions throughout the year.

A MindBeacon spokeswoman said in a last quarterly earnings call that revenue and gross profit increased as losses increased: Expected. However, this is expected to normalize as providers reach the maximum load capacity of the case in the coming quarters.

MindBeacon’s management is proud of its third-quarter 2021 results in all aspects of its business in its third-quarter earnings report. The seasonality historically observed during the peak holiday seasons in July and August was expected to impact revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021. We are in a position to maintain momentum after 2022.

Feature images provided by Mind Beacon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/cloudmd-to-acquire-mindbeacon-in-a-116-million-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos