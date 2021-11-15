Xbox gets over 70 classic games including some boosted games





During Microsoft’s 20th Anniversary Xbox event, the company announced that 76 new games, including the entire Max Payne franchise, the FEAR series, and multiple Star Wars games, will be added to the Xbox backward compatibility library. .. Xbox also announced that some of these classics support FPS boosts, all of which will benefit from AutoHDR.

At today’s event, Xbox compatibility program leader Peggy Lo announced that Microsoft will introduce more games to the Xbox backward compatibility program. This is a little surprising. In 2019, Xbox announced that it had no more plans to expand its backcompat library. However, the community’s continued demand for some older games and the large 20th anniversary celebration seem to have helped convince Microsoft to open the lock again.

Below is a complete list of games you can play on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X / S.

50 Cent: Blood of Sand Aces in Galaxy Advent Rising Adventure Time: Secret of the Anonymous Kingdom Are you smarter than 5th grade? GradeAvatar: The Last Airbender-The Burning EarthBankshot Billiards 2Beautiful KatamariBinary DomainBlack College Football Xperience: Doug Williams EdCloning ClydeConanDarwinia + Dead or Alive UltimateDead or Alive 3Dead or Alive 4Death by CubeDisney UniverseDisneys Chicken LittleElements RingsManhuntMax PayneMax Payne 2: The Fall of Max PayneMax Payne 3Mini NinjasMortal KombatMortal Kombat vs.DC UniverseMX vs. ATV AliveMX vs. ATV UntamedNIERNovadromeOdd: Immortal WarriorsThe OutfitOutpost Kaloki XQuake Arena ArcadeR. 6RioRisenRisen 2: Dark WatersRock of AgesSacred 2: Fallen AngelScrambleScrewjumper! Secret Weapons Over NormandySkk Bob’s Truth or Square Star Wars Star Fighter: Special Edition Star Wars Episode III Sith Star Wars Revenge: Clone Wars Star Wars Jedi Night II: Jedi Outcast Switch Ball Thrill Bill Thrill Building: Off the Rail Time Pilot Time Splitter 2 Time Splitter: Future Perfect Toy Story Mania!Vandal Hearts: Flame Judge Animals Warlord

Some of the games on my list include the Max Payne series, Timesplitters and its sequel Future Perfect, 50 Cent: Blood On The Sand, Manhunt, Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe, and Skate2. You still can’t buy 50 Cent: Blood On The Sand from the old Xbox Marketplace. However, if you get at least a disc copy, you can play it on your Xbox Series X.

All of these games support automatic HDR on the Xbox Series X / S consoles, improving resolution on all modern Xbox consoles, including the Xbox One.

In addition, the 37 classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games announced today are supported by FPS Boost. This includes older backcompat titles such as the previous Gears of War games on Xbox 360, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and Fallout: New Vegas. And, interestingly, some of these games support FPS boost via cloud streaming. As always, automatic HDR and FPS boosts can be turned on and off via the game compatibility settings on the Xbox dashboard. Below is a complete list of games supported by FPS Boost.

This huge old game dump and FPS Boost’s ongoing support for older titles is another example of Microsoft’s continued running circles around Sony and Nintendo when it comes to supporting game back catalogs. Nintendo continues to make it difficult to revisit classic titles by the above means, but Xbox is doing more to allow older games to be played for years after its release. .. Of course, you can do more, but it’s still a big change when compared to how most publishers and gaming companies handle retro games on older platforms.

