17 things that excite me about the travel industry during that fierce comeback

Pandemics are certainly a portal for change in so many ways, and innovation is at the edge as always. Here are some of the reasons I’m so excited about the travel industry today. It takes almost 10 years to run and build Skift.

Rafato Ali

Immediately after the Flagship Conference’s Skift Global Forum, mid-September to the end of November is the most intellectually vibrant week for all of us at Skift. It’s a week full of plans and possibilities for next year. Our minds are full of optimism next year and we have a very deep idea of ​​how our editorial and research coverage will evolve in the coming months and years. It’s also just a few weeks before the biggest editorial franchise of the year, the Megatrends that Define the Future of Travel. It will be available in mid-January looking forward to the year of travel.

All of this worked until the pandemic occurred. As you can imagine, the fall of 2020 was a bit depressed when it came to optimism the following year, but it was much better than the sentiment of the previous year. Some people believe in travel, including our most optimistic predictions.

As evidenced by the earnings of airlines, hotels, most major players in online travel, and the resurgence of events this fall and the early recovery of business trips, I have undergone many innovations as the travel industry regains a fierce recovery. I’m excited about what I’m doing everywhere.

Pandemics are certainly a portal for change in so many ways, and innovation is at the edge as always. Here are some reasons why I’m so excited about today’s travel industry, which took nearly a decade to operate and build Skift, but not in a particularly important order. Many of these below define coverage after 2022.

Financing travel bookings, including innovations by companies such as Hopper and Affirm. Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) has real use cases in travel and expands the market. Many innovations happening with payments on trips, including hotels. Seamless local transit is possible via wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, fulfilling long-standing technical dreams. Example: For the benefit of the family, using a mobile wallet has made local transit in London via trains and buses much easier. With the addition of the adoption of clear-type biometric services, which has greatly accelerated in the era of pandemics, you can see the outline of a seamless travel vision. Family travel awareness, including long-term stays, home-like accommodation, the need for flexibility in all senses of the phrase, and the need for healthier alternatives, are all beyond the travel value chain. .. Skeptical about greenwashing on travel, and the resulting many technological, creative and social innovations. Non-contact adoption of QR codes, mobile keys, etc. at hotel airports and restaurants. On-demand, unbundling and rebundling of travel packages and services, airports, airlines, hotels, online travel and more. An innovation in customer service that goes online, including DIY, date and packaging flexibility, as the pandemic has shown the need for it and the different ways to monetize it. The continuous strength of domestic travel, that is, hyper-local marketing with technology and data, is very important. Through the big resignation that has caused a lot of upheaval in the industry, not only understanding / recognition of working conditions in travel, but also more skill improvement and innovation will be brought about. A new form of business trip that may replace a lost business trip, such as bringing together a distributed team. It depends on the technology choices. Speaking of technology, many new forms of interaction technology will emerge, including events. Zoom is only version 0.1 of the revolution. Wait until this is virtually abolished in the next 3-5 years. Sure, Metaverse is now a buzzword, but it has a real impact on business travel, especially the event industry. Try to be a travel super app. That means an attempt to reduce channel spikes. Humans, passports, all mobility, what the author Parag Khanna said his new book Move. Increasing travel subscriptions and membership leads to true loyalty. Everyone wants to reduce marketing costs after a pandemic. This means more creative innovation, such as a focus on brand marketing and the spread of funds outside of Google. Changes to the travel booking window This probably means new behaviors and new business models are coming. Digital nomads and long-term stays are just the beginning of this manifestation. As evidenced by the new viral campaign by Travel Oregon and Visit Island, it brings new creativity to travel advertising to stimulate demand.

