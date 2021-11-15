Xbox backward compatibility update adds 76 games for Xbox One, Series X





To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Microsoft will create 76 backward-compatible games on the current Xbox console from the original Xbox and Xbox 360. The game supports automatic HDR on Xbox Series X, and the resolution is improved on Xbox Series X.

The list of games includes bestsellers like the Max Pain trilogy. Fan favorites such as Red Dead Revolver, Gladius, TimeSplitters: FuturePerfect. 50 Cent: Pop culture relics like Blood on the Sand. FromSoftware obscurities Otogi and Otogi 2; And mainstream controversies like Manhunt.

Backward compatibility was withheld in June 2019. PeggyLo, the leader of the Xbox compatibility program, called this surprise batch the latest and last addition to the Xbox backward compatibility program. It was announced at E3 2015 and brought the Xbox 360 game to the Xbox One the following fall. The program was later extended to include the original Xbox game.

In addition to automatic HDR on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles with a supported display, the original Xbox game quadruples the resolution on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X. The Xbox Series S triples the resolution, and the Xbox One and Xbox One S double the resolution.

Thanks to the FPS boost feature introduced in the Xbox Series X earlier this year, 11 games (Fear, Fear 3, Binary Domain, and Nier mentioned) will receive 60 frames per second support. In addition, another 26 games already included in the backward compatibility program will get FPS Boost support such as Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Dragon Age: Origins, Alan Wake. FPS Boost will also be 33 titles on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Together, we celebrated our incredible passion for gaming and proved the importance of preserving our legacy for the next generation of gamers, Lo wrote in Xbox Wire. Compatibility and game storage are at the core of the DNA of Team Xbox and our community.

Below is a complete list of games that have been added to the Xbox backward compatibility program.

50 Cent: Galaxy Advent Rising Adventure Time Sand Ace Blood: The Secret of the Anonymous Kingdom Are you smarter than 5th grade? Make Grade Avatar: The Burning Earth Bankshot Billiards 2 Beautiful Katamari Binary Domain Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Edition Cloning Clyde Conan Darwinia + Dead or Alive Ultimate Dead or Alive 3 Dead or Alive 4 Death by Cube Disney Universe Disneys Chicken A Little Element of Destruction Horror Horror 2: The Origin of the Project Horror 3 Horror File Wakufrego’s First Templar Gladius Gambar Killy Islands Ring Lord Manhunt Max Payne Max Payne 2: Max Payne Collapse Max Payne 3 Mini Ninja Mortal Kombat Mortal Kombat vs .DC Universe MX vs. ATV Alive MX vs. ATV Untamed Nier Novadrome Oddworld: Munchs Oddysee Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad Otogi: Myth of Demons Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors The Outfit Outpost Kaloki X Quake Arena Arcade RAW-Realms of Ancient War Red Dead Revolver Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City Ridge Racer 6 Ridge 2: Dark Waters Rock of Ages Sacred 2: Fallen Angel Scramble Screw Jumper! Normandy Skating 2 SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam’s Secret Weapon! Sponge Bob Truth or Square Star Wars Star Fighter: Special Edition Star Wars Episode 3 Revenge of the Sith Star Wars Clone Wars Star Wars Jedi Night II: Jedi Outcast Switch Ball Thrill Bill Thrill Building: Off the Rail Time Pilot Time Splitter 2 Time Splitter: Future Perfect Toy Story Mania! Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment Viva Piata: Party Animals Warlords

