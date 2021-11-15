Manage your privacy online using activity tools other than Facebook





Activity tools other than Facebook address privacy concerns.

If you’re not using any activity privacy features other than Facebook, start now. Introduced by Facebook in 2019, this tool allows apps and websites to view and control the data they share with the platform and monitor the types of information that third-party apps can access.

You can use the privacy feature to clear the history of apps and websites that share data. You can also turn Future Off-Facebook Activity off. This will instruct Facebook to disconnect the information shared by the company from your account. Alternatively, select and select a company to stop sharing activities to stop displaying those targeted ads.

Here’s how to better understand your Facebook privacy:

You can use Facebook tools to control which sites share information.

How to manage sites to share with Facebook using Facebook Off Facebook Activity Tool

You can use Facebook’s business tools to see what information your app or website has sent to your company. From there, you can clear the information from your account and turn off tracking of future “non-Facebook activities” from your account. All apps and websites will have control over this, and you will not be able to share your search activity with Facebook.

To get started[設定とプライバシー]>[設定]>[Facebook情報]>[Facebook以外のアクティビティ]Go to. From there, you can manage non-Facebook activities, clear all history, and turn off future non-Facebook activities for your account.

What happens if I turn it off-Facebook activity

When you clear the activity managed by the tool, Facebook removes the identity shared by the app and the website. In other words, Facebook doesn’t know which websites you visit or what you see, so it doesn’t show targeted ads from those sites.

Turn off the activity.

Facebook What else you can do to improve your privacy on Facebook

If you want to control which ads appear (or don’t appear) on Facebook, your phone or desktop[設定]Go to[広告設定]Choose.

[広告主とビジネス]You can use the list that contains your information uploaded to Facebook to see which advertiser has placed your ad.Select a company[許可しない]If you select, you won’t see ads from advertisers when they’re using the list for that company.

Learn smart gadgets and internet tips and tricks with this fun and original how-to.

again,[広告設定]You can also go to to turn off data-based ads from partners, activity-based ads in Facebook Company products that appear elsewhere, and ads that include social media actions. However, doing this will not remove the data and you will see the same number of ads as before. Activity features other than Facebook are the best way to delete data.

For iPhone users, a feature called App Tracking Transparency introduced in iOS 14.5 requires granting permission to apps such as Facebook before using the data for targeted ads. (The following is how to use App Tracking Transparency on iOS 14.5.)

Want to know how to manage your privacy online? Here’s how to find and delete Google data now and your browser’s privacy settings that need to be changed immediately: What’s more, what digital security professionals want to do to protect the privacy of their phone apps.

