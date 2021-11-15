Google wants to pursue DoDJ WCC contract bids – MeriTalk





As the US Department of Defense (DoD) moves into the bid process for the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) deal, Google said it wants the opportunity to participate in the deal.

In July, the Pentagon announced plans to pursue a JWCC contract to replace the JEDI cloud services contract canceled earlier this year by government agencies. JWCC aims to be a multi-cloud, multi-vendor award selected from a pre-approved corporate group. The Pentagon has already identified Microsoft and Amazon as potentially meeting the contract requirements.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in November. 11 blog posts that the company should be considered alongside Microsoft and Amazon to compete for the JWCC deal.

We know very little about the details [request for proposal] It hasn’t been published yet, and Google hasn’t been invited to bid yet.Most of our information is based on what we know about JEDI proposals [and] Kurian, JWCC’s market research process, writes. However, if you are invited to a JWCC contract, we will definitely bid.

When the Pentagon first announced the JEDI deal, Google didn’t bid because it wasn’t ready at the time, but it’s now ready, Klean said.

When the JEDI RFP was published, Google Cloud wasn’t in a position to bid. Kurian writes that our technology was not ready to meet the various classification levels and other technical requirements required for competition. He also said that given the single award structure of the JEDI contract, there would be certain projects pursued by DOD that are incompatible with Google’s AI principles.

However, Kurian said these previous challenges are no longer an obstacle, as JWCC is organized as a multi-vendor award. That is, a single vendor does not run all the projects under consideration in the framework.He also wrote that Google has matured [its] Services to meet several government classification levels.

In addition, Kurian has addressed past protests by Google employees against a potential partnership with the Pentagon regarding the potential for weaponization of AI. In 2018, Google employees reportedly pressured tech companies not to use AI in their weaponization efforts, claiming it could violate corporate ethics regarding the use of AI. increase.

We understand that not all Google employees agree with this decision, he writes. However, Google Cloud is confident that the government should strive to serve where it can, and that the work is in line with AI principles and corporate value.

DoD said it plans to issue JWCC solicitations to Microsoft and Amazon earlier this year, but could include the other three major companies in the US commercial cloud market. Google, IBM, and Oracle.

