The remastered GTA Trilogy is back on PC





Rockstar Games has finally made Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-Definitive Edition available for play and purchase on PC after a delay of about 72 hours.

Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy-The definitive edition can be played and purchased from the Rockstar Game Launcher. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on improving and updating overall performance in the future: https: //t.co/hAfEKqYS3o

Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 15, 2021

Rockstar tweeted, sorry for the inconvenience, but is working on improving and updating overall performance.

Trilogy, including remastered versions of GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas, was only accessible on PC during the short launch date of November 11. The Rockstar Games Launcher went down that same day and you can no longer play GTA bundles on your PC (or any other Rockstar game). Rockstar brought the launcher back online on November 12, but GTA: Trilogy cannot be purchased or played because Rockstar had to unintentionally delete the files contained in these versions. was.

Which files have been deleted may be related to unlicensed music files and Hot Coffee mini-games. The Video Game Chronicle (VGC) reports that data miners have found code for a remastered version of the infamous hot coffee sex mini-game that can only be accessed via the original version of GTA San Andreas modding.

Nonetheless, the Federal Trade Commission has charged rock stars and take-two at the time allegedly deceiving ESRB GTA San Andreas, but explicit hot coffee mini-games raise their reputation to adults only. .. Rockstar released an M-rated version of San Andreas without a mini-game, but lost $ 24 million after the store took the AO version off the shelf.

In addition, another report from VGC highlights a data miner who claims to have found the Holy Grail of Developer Notes in a remastered game, and a pile of unlicensed music that developers have left unlicensed. .. Any of this content may have been deleted by Rockstar in a hurry.

What exactly is this? I asked for a refund, but I am expecting a refund. It’s not an attempt to stall over time to make me happy to be able to play this broken mess again. pic.twitter.com/z6arNSpPFG

Lee Rodger (@ LRodger501) November 15, 2021

Now that The Trilogy is back on the PC, Rockstar needs to deal with growing complaints about its performance and graphics issues. Some players were so disappointed with the quality of the bundle that they refunded it before they could play it again. Also, as you can see from the tweet above, Rockstar is sending junk emails to some players who have previously requested a refund to make sure they don’t really want the game.

Even the entire r / grandtheftauto subreddit is darkened to protest the muddy release of The Trilogy and the removal of Rockstars from the original GTA trilogy from game stores such as Steam. When I try to access subreddit, I get the following message:

Darkening to Protest Rockstar / Take-Defeat two mods, withdraw Trilogy PC version from paid customers, withdraw all PC titles from paid customers for 30 hours, and remove the original GTA from sale ( (Including January 2, 1969), Sony will refuse the trilogy refund, no official statement. Don’t blame the modder to see the file. Thanks to Grove Street Games for doing everything I can. PC: https: //help.xsolla.com/i-made-a-payment-and-need-a-refund

The problem players are experiencing with games that have been separated into PC versions is that either glitches or bugs plague games that have been remastered on all platforms. Players will be shocked by other graphic issues, such as the appearance of some remastered characters and those that cause dazzling storms. Rockstar says it’s working to improve the overall performance of the game in the future, but it may already be too late.

