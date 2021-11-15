Google is reported to have canceled Pixel Fold





Imagine if this could be folded. Please try to imagine. Photo: Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo

For some time, the rumored factory had hoped that Google would have a foldable Pixel up close. However, all that blind faith was in vain, as it was reported that no unannounced Google Pixel Fold had occurred.

Ross Young, who has a source in the supply chain through his work at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), suggests that all Pixel folds that Google planned to manufacture have been cancelled. Young tweeted that several sources confirmed that the company did not bring Pixel Fold to market in 2021 or early 2022.

That potential Google has stopped production until it can make a product that competes with Samsung for the same price. It’s also possible that Pixel Fold’s components were priced too high to take into account the risk of entering these early product categories.

Our sources showed that Google believed the product wasn’t as competitive as it needed, Young wrote. They thought that competing with Samsung in the US and Europe in a small niche market, which faces higher costs than its major competitors, would probably add to the odds for this project.

The Pixel Fold was expected to have similar specifications to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This includes a similar internally foldable display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, it may be missing in other ways. It was rumored that the Pixel Fold contained the same image sensor as the old Pixel 5. This should definitely have impacted Folds’ performance in the saturated smartphone market. The novelty of foldable smartphones disappears when the camera isn’t as good as the one your friends are using.

On the plus side, this may mean that Google has more time to develop Android 12L. This version helps Android work better on big screen devices, but it also has the benefit of being foldable. There are other rumors that Google was working on a second foldable device with Pixel Fold. The reference was found by blogs such as 9to5Google with a code named Jumbojack.

One of the specific features pointed out during that discovery was the Posture API. It refers to code that can indicate the physical state of the device, such as whether the device is half open or closed. It is a function that brings great benefits to Pixel’s foldable type and Android’s foldable type as a whole.

You’re probably not sure if Google was planning to release a foldable phone. At least Samsung continues to carry torches for those who are willing to pay a lot to stay on the cutting edge.

