Medtronic will add two new neuroscience executives, as well as heads of strategy and digital innovation.





Medtronic is replacing management with just one month left this year. From this week to the beginning of 2022, the Medtech Giants announced four new hires to support their plans to deliver technology and build digital strategies.

The quartet includes two global executives in strategy and digital innovation, and two leaders in individual units within the Medtronic Neuroscience business.

CEO Jeff Martha said in a statement that he is taking a bold move to lead healthcare technology and become a destination for world-class talent. The appointment of these executives will continue to drive Medtronic’s transformation by bringing external thinking, new skills and abilities, and diverse perspectives to already talented leadership teams.

The first in the latter category is Mira Sahney, who will become president of the Pelvic Health Surgery Unit on December 6th. In that role, Shell oversees the development of new technologies and helps improve access to Medtronic’s existing devices within categories, including the sacrum, for treating pelvic floor disorders such as urinary incontinence and incontinence. Percutaneous tibial nerve regulation device.

Sahney has joined Medtronic from synthetic cartilage maker Hyalex Orthopaedics and has been President and CEO since 2017. Prior to that, he played a minority leadership role in the Smith & Nephews gynecology business and oversaw the sale of the business to new employers in 2016. Co-founded Myomo, a medical robot startup.

Sahney is immediately followed by another Smith & Nephew alum, Harry Skip Kiil. HarrySkipKiil has been appointed President of Medtronic’s Cranial and Spine Technology Operating Unit and will enter into force on January 4. It has already achieved steady growth through a series of acquisitions, including Medtronic’s acquisition of spinal surgery company Medicrea a year ago.

Prior to jumping to Medtronic, Kyle spent three years at Smith & Nephew as Global President of Orthopedics. Prior to that, he served as various vice presidents at NuVasive and Alconprior, and prior to the spin-off from Novartis, for more than 10 years at Stryker, Kiil was appointed vice president and general manager of Stryker Europe from his work in the regional sales department. .. ..

In addition to expanding Neurotech’s leadership, Medtronic is also a member of the Global Strategic Team. As of Monday, Bob Hoskins is responsible for the company’s new global strategy, responsible for business development, capital development and communication with investors.

Hopkins has been hired by Medtronic for approximately 13 years as Managing Director of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and over 20 years as an Analyst in the Medtronic Sector. For the past 17 years, he has consistently ranked among the top three Medtech analysts in the institutional annual survey and has been ranked top in the last three rankings.

Also starting this week at Medtronic is Mayjan, the new head of global digital innovation. In her new work, Jiang finds a way to use data and artificial intelligence to enhance Medtronic’s internal operations in all segments.

She has extensive experience in digital growth and most recently served as Global Head of Innovation, Product and Solution Commercialization at data management service provider Iron Mountain for a year. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade at HP, culminating in a six-year post as Head of Digital Innovation and Business Transformation.

