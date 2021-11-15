Eight Great Gifts for People Working from Home – TechCrunch





Welcome to TechCrunchs 2021 Holiday Gift Guide! Need help with gift ideas? We have a lot. This year’s gift guide has just begun to be released, so check it out from now until the end of December.

Once upon a time, I wrote a gift guide for travelers at TechCrunchs. It was fun and people liked it. People love travel gadgets! Of course, last year’s events left many of us stranded for a long time, so we moved to the Remote Work Gift Guide, assuming we’ll be back on the road by 2021.

Best plan etc.

For most of us working in the office, remote work will be the foreseeable future default-good or bad. In fact, there is no doubt that pandemics will radically change the way many companies think about how they work. It’s not just a fad, so what’s a good time in your life to make your home office a little more comfortable for remote workers?

This article contains links to affiliate partners where possible. If you buy from these links, TechCrunch may earn affiliate commissions.

Apple iMac 2021

Since we included the Intel iMac model in last year’s summary, we plan to add the M1 model that was introduced earlier this year. First unobtrusive drawbacks: 1. It is small and currently only available in 24 inches. 2. Need more ports. I really want to get the SD card reader back (I’m aiming for this from Satechi). 3. Not all apps are supported on the new M1 chip.

That said, the new iMac is powerful, compact, and looks great. If you want to spur someone who is having a hard time adapting to work at home, this is a great addition to any home office.

Price: From $ 1,259 on Amazon

12 South Curve Laptop Stand

If the all-in-one desktop isn’t theirs, a good laptop stand makes a big difference. There are many different options (and you can get pretty cheap ones). On the surface, it’s a simple product, so most of the time you choose from aesthetics. This is a good place to start, as the 12 South stuff is always solid.

Price: $ 60 on Amazon

Adjustable laptop stand for HUANUO desk

Speaking of stands, this is a smart (not to mention very affordable) standing desk converter. A full standing desk can be over budget — not to mention the cost and pain of shipping something of that size as a gift. It sits on a desk and laptops up to 15 inches in height can be up to 16.5 inches.

It’s a great way to sit and rest for hours in a row. Have you heard of it? Sitting is a new smoking.

Price: $ 38 on Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4

If you follow me on Twitter, you’ll find that I’ve been having a hard time working from home for the past year and a half. My problem with the five simultaneous construction projects in the earshots may be a very New York problem, but for us all, especially in the big cities, we sometimes struggle with unwanted noise. An excellent pair of noise canceling headphones can save lives, or at least keep you sane. seriously.

There are plenty of great earphones available at an affordable price, but if you really want to drown out the sound, check out the over-ear model. The natural muffling cup goes well with the built-in active noise canceling. If you plan to wear them for an extended period of time, that’s a double case — they’re much more comfortable and the batteries last much longer. Most models should be available for a day or more for a fee — including conference calls.

There are many good options. For example, Bose has released a new Quiet comforts. However, although the recent Sony WH-1000XM4 is a bit long, it is still the dominant champion, at least until the introduction of the M5. They make great sounds, have solid noise canceling, and are very comfortable. If you’ve seen me doing a virtual interview on TechCrunch, you’ve probably seen me with an M4 on your head.

Price: $ 348 on Amazon

L’Arc Pitcher

Can you say that you stopped drinking? I’m like a supermarket in the water right now. Last year I sang the praise of Aarke Carbonater. This time, I will talk about Larq Pitcher. Kickstarter success stories, pitchers from the same people who made those very popular UV water bottles are based on the same principle.

In addition to the carbon-based filtration system found in traditional pitchers, L’Arc blows water off with UV-C to further increase purification levels. I’ve been using it for a few weeks at the time of writing this article, but I’m digging into it. We’ve been blessed with good tap water here in New York (ask the bagel maker), but adding a sense of security is not a bad thing.

Like the earlier L’Arc Bottle, I was impressed with the design language here. I haven’t rethought how the pitcher works (basically in my fridge), but it’s a good looking pitcher. Also, I’ve never thought about the need for a connected app to signal the status of the filter, but that’s not a bad thing.

Price: $ 148 from Larq

Heiken mesh task chair

A great home office chair is what I think many didn’t think of before the pandemic. But these days, he is a lifesaver. To be honest, this is probably the number one purchase I made during the pandemic in terms of my productivity and attitude.

Made of Staples, it looks great and is well built (it needs to be assembled, of course). It offers a lot of support and comfort (including headrests) at a good price. Paying and listening three to four times as much as a decent chair wasn’t made of money here.

Price: $ 200 from Amazon

Elgato Facecam

The thing about the built-in webcams is that they are almost terrible. Despite the fact that smartphone cameras are getting better and better, it’s not what most manufacturers think. It started to change a bit during the pandemic, but unless you have a newer system, you’re probably out of luck.

Nowadays, anyone working at a desk spends more time than the camera admits, so it’s best to look as good as possible. For the vast majority of people, there is no reason to go all-in to a DSLR for virtual conferencing, for example. Elgatos Latest is an excellent plug and play solution that is highly customizable using the Camera Hub app.

To be honest, the system can have more firepower than most people need and shoot 1080p video at 60 FPS, but it looks great if you use the camera a lot. maybe.

Price: $ 200 from Amazon

Audio-Technica ATR2100-USB Cardioid Dynamic

Many people ask which mic they are using for their podcasts. Since moving to virtual, Ive has recorded everything on the Audio-Technica ATR2100-USB Cardioid Dynamic. It also serves as a conference microphone. A great sounding unidirectional mic that looks like a classic stick mic. There are both standard XLR and USB-C outputs on the back, the latter easily connecting to your desktop.

It’s almost as plug-and-play as a desktop mic, with few settings to mess with. These settings tend to bother most people. Don’t forget to turn it on (a mistake I made many times).

Price: $ 99 from Amazon

