Is the US tech-driven economy doing enough to protect consumer choice and privacy?





Today, antitrust enforcement, competition policy, and privacy are hot button issues in the United States and around the world. Critics of high-tech giants like Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook have over-controlled people’s online activities, over-accessed personal data, consumers, workers, and even democracy. It is said to be a powerful monopoly that maximizes the interests of shareholders at the expense of itself. The debate over lack of competition is not limited to technology platforms. Consumers are increasingly dissatisfied with the limited options available in other industries such as hospitals, airlines and internet service providers.

Congress has joined the discussion with many members asking whether the current US antitrust law is responsible for securing competitive markets in a technology-driven economy of the 21st century. The Biden administration has appointed the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice to share these concerns and work on more aggressive antitrust enforcement.

Participating as a guest host in this episode of TechTank is a former Assistant Secretary of Justice for the US Department of Justice’s Antitrust Bureau, a former Director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Competition Bureau, and now a visiting scholar in Brookings’ governance research. This is a bill bear. Bill will join FTC Commissioner and former Deputy Chair Rebecca Kelly Slaughter to discuss FTC’s efforts to promote competition, protect privacy and challenge unfair and deceptive practices.

Listen to the episode and subscribe to TechTank podcast

TechTank is a biweekly podcast from the Brookings Institution that explores the most important technology issues of our time. From artificial intelligence and racial prejudices in algorithms to big tech, the future of work, and the digital divide, TechTank takes abstract ideas and gives them access. Moderators Dr. Nicol Turnerley and Darrell West will discuss with key technology experts and policy makers to share new data, ideas and policy solutions to address the challenges of the new digital world.

