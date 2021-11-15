Google pursues JWCC among the most worrisome issues at TGIF conferences





Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google LLC’s cloud services, will speak at the Google Cloud Next ’19 event in San Francisco, Calif., On Tuesday, April 9, 2019. At this conference, industry experts will come together to discuss the future of the cloud. Computing.

Michael Short | Bloomberg | Getty Images

At Google’s weekly all-members meeting Thursday afternoon, CEO Sundar Pichai and cloud boss Thomas Kurian address concerns about the possibility of pursuing billion-dollar cloud deals with the Pentagon. It was made.

Questions about Google’s involvement in the government’s Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) program were brought to executives at the meeting because they received so many votes from employees of an internal system called Dory.

Pichai read aloud a question that referred to the New York Times report earlier this month. According to the story, Google is aggressively pursuing JWCC after the Pentagon canceled its previous deal, the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract in July. This question received votes from about 1,000 employees.

CNBC took the audio of an event called TGIF and displayed a screenshot of the question.

“The NYT is aggressively DoD’s because Google did not bid on DoD’s predecessor (JEDI), but it does not meet AI principles (does not work on harmful weapons or technologies). We report that we are pursuing a joint combat cloud feature, “said Pichai. Read from Dolly’s question. “What has changed? What’s the bid and why is it okay?”

Kurian responded by trying to distinguish the deal with JEDI, a $ 10 billion deal that caused a legal battle between Amazon and Microsoft, before the government canceled the deal altogether.

“Recently, there has been some debate about Google’s interest in participating in the framework,” said Klean, who joined Google in 2018 after a long career at Oracle.

“If we’re selected as one of the compliant vendors, we’re proud to work with the Pentagon to help modernize our operations,” Kurian seemed to read the script. “There are many areas where we can leverage our product capabilities and engineering expertise to stay consistent with Google’s AI principles.”

Google established the principles of AI after refusing to renew a government contract called Project Maven. This helped the government use artificial intelligence to analyze and interpret drone videos. Thousands of employees signed the petition and dozens resigned in opposition to Google’s involvement before closing the deal.

He said at the time that Google had canceled the bid for the JEDI contract, in part because he was “not sure” if Klean was in line with the company’s AI principles.

Kurian explained Thursday that DoD is the world’s largest employer with nearly 3 million employees. He said the JWCC was designed as a “procurement framework” for 28 major agencies within the Pentagon. He also talks about other work Google is doing for the U.S. government, such as helping government agencies with weather forecasts, working with the military to detect cancer, and helping the Air Force maintain aircraft. Also emphasized.

Pichai and Klean have overcome delicate issues for Google. The company is strengthening its cloud computing sector with high-profile transactions, while at the same time trying to place an increasingly loud and politically responsible employee base. Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, who are still major shareholders of the parent company Alphabet, resigned from executive positions in 2019 and are undergoing a dramatic cultural change in what was once known as idealism. I was connected.

Kurian does not expect all his staff to stand behind him at JWCC.

“I understand that not all Google employees agree with this decision,” Kurian said. “But Google Cloud believes that the government can do so and strive to serve the government where its work meets Google’s principles and our values.”

“There is no single vendor”

Google explored this topic in more detail in a blog post published by Klean on Thursday night. In a post, Kurian described JWCC as “essential to the ministry’s and government’s success in reducing costs, driving innovation, increasing productivity, and strengthening cybersecurity.” He added that the Pentagon should seek help from many vendors, including Google Cloud.

Kurian emphasized that point at the meeting, informing employees that multiple vendors would participate in the transaction and giving them the option to potentially choose where they would like to focus.

“That means a single vendor doesn’t have to do all the work under consideration under the framework,” he said.

According to Krian, Google hasn’t bid yet and the government hasn’t sent a request for proposal, so all the details are unknown. He didn’t give any specific details from the Times story. Google’s cloud unit has already made this work a priority to declare it “Code Yellow,” which allows the company to engage engineers in military projects.

A Google spokeswoman emailed CNBC that a “multi-cloud strategy” is the best solution for the government and evaluates “future bidding opportunities” with public sector customers, including DoD.

Pichai chime at a meeting on Thursday telling employees that he hopes the discussions will help clarify the company’s position.

“I think we are very committed to working with the government in a way that is consistent with the principles of AI,” he said.

