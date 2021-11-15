How Karnataka has facilitated the growth of state technology and innovation





Starting November 17, the three-day event will be attended by 300 key IT professionals, technocrats, policy makers, researchers and scholars from 30 countries.

BTS 2021 drives the next wave of business transformation by bringing together global leaders, Indian companies and start-ups. Persuasive panel discussions, thought-provoking conversations, presentations from tech experts, and opportunities for networking with innovators. The event will be something for everyone. Mr. Meena Nagaaj CN of IAS said he is the director of the electronics division of the Government of Karnataka and the MD of KITS. ..

In preparation for the long-awaited event, take a look at some of Karnataka’s most promising policies and initiatives that have accelerated the growth of the state’s technology industry.

Information Technology Policy

The Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) plays a key role in the growth and development of Karnataka’s IT and related knowledge-based industries. KITS has implemented several initiatives to support the state’s IT and biotechnology industries.

Karnataka has 47 innovation hubs, 6 center of excellence and 5 technology business incubators across 58 institutions in 24 districts throughout the state.

Founded by state IT departments working in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, machine learning, robotics, IoT, cybersecurity, aerospace, and defense, the Center of Excellence works with multiple industry players. We are actively promoting new technologies.

The department’s Technology Business Incubator works with major academic institutions to drive innovation.

GoK has worked with GoI to establish the Indian Institutes of Information Technology in Darwad and Raichur with a focus on quality education, new era research, and encouraging next-generation innovators and entrepreneurs. In addition, GoK has also established the International Institute for Information Technology in Bangalore.

Karnataka Startup Policy

The state aims to establish an Ignition Fund on the line of the Government’s Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to encourage innovators who may need early-stage funding. Funding is provided in the form of a grant and is limited to a one-time grant of up to 50 rupees.

The state also plans to set up world-class incubation centers and accelerators and invite private incubators and accelerators, both Indian and international, to expand existing facilities.

GoK and GoI have set up laboratories and common instrumentation facilities such as IMTI throughout the state.

The state will also set up a fund of funds to invest in venture funds that invest in startups across sectors. The fund of funds will be added to the existing sector-specific venture fund.

By channeling innovation for social impact, the state will also use the startup environment to solve greater social challenges.

The Corpus Fund is created to conduct workshops and organize visits to startup innovation hubs for students, teachers, and caregivers. In addition, events such as ideathons and startup festivals are held to enable and inspire innovation.

Biotechnology policy

According to a government survey, about 40% of players in the state’s biotechnology industry say they need to further improve their business ease. In light of this, the state aims to improve the regulatory process of its business, bring transparency and integrate the process of seeking approval from various departments through Karnataka Udoyogumitra (KUM).

Karnataka Biotechnology and Information Technology Services (KBITS) will develop a central web portal for promoting and disseminating information related to the state’s biotechnology activities.

With a focus on meeting the needs of the evolving industry, the Biotechnology Skills Enhancement Program (BiSEP) aligns its curriculum with the National Vocational Educational Quality Framework (NVEQF) of the National Skill Development Council (NSDC). The purpose is to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and its application in the industry and encourage entrepreneurship among students.

Training and development programs will also be developed to keep teachers on track with the latest trends and challenges.

Strategic research projects that help solve social-wide challenges by introducing mechanisms to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of state funding, promoting the more effective use of funding to meet social needs. Part of the funds will be allocated to pursue. ..

The state will also launch strategic partnerships with leading global biotechnology clusters to attract investment and R & D cooperation.

In addition, we will set up a centralized biological and animal testing facility to support preclinical trials for biopharmacy and bioservice companies.

KBITS will work with the Biotechnology Leaders Association (ABLE) to set up a mentorship cell consisting of a pool of professional consultants to help scientists and start-up founders hone their skills. ..

Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Policy

Karnataka boasts the largest number of chip design companies in the country. The state, home to the major R & D and innovation centers of many multinational corporations, attracts talent from around the world.

GoK, in collaboration with NASSCOM, launched the Center of Excellence (CoE) on IoT in 2016. It is currently operated by 15 companies incubated within CoE, leveraging the potential of IoT technology and products.

The government has also set up a VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) incubation center to provide incubation facilities for VLSI and design startups. The center also facilitates skill development in VLSI and design spaces.

The 2017-22 ESDM policy aims to develop Karnataka into a global ESDM hub, with skills development, high quality infrastructure, ecosystem support, start-up and MSME encouragement, and state business. Focus on areas such as ease of use.

Animation, visual effects, games, comics (AVGC) policies

GoK will develop Karnataka as a hub in at least one Tier-II city in Karnataka with the aim of developing Karnataka into a world-leading AVGC hub, making it the second-largest destination for the AVGC industry after Bangalore. ..

In addition, a new focus will be placed on skill development to create a pool of world-class designers, illustrators, animators, CG artists, technical directors and game developers.

An outstanding center for animation, games and visual effects, an AVGC finishing school, a digital post-production AVGC lab, and an incubator will be established to encourage AVGC startups.

