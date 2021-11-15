Elon Musk curses Bernie Sanders, suggesting that hell will sell more Tesla stock





Justin Buckman | Bloomberg

Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, directed a series of insults to Bernie Sanders on Twitter after US Senator called on billionaires to pay more taxes.

Musk raised the idea of ​​selling more shares in Tesla. This will require you to pay capital gains tax.

The 80-year-old Sanders, who failed to seek a Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, tweeted on Saturday that he “must demand that very wealthy people pay a fair distribution.” He did not mention the name of musk.

Musk, whose $ 286 billion fortune targeted him as a proponent of wealth tax, replied, “I’m still forgetting that you’re still alive.”

In an early Sunday tweet that followed, Tesla and SpaceX CEO asked: Just say a word … “

Musk was still firing tweets 11 hours later, saying Sanders was “a taker, not a maker.”

Musk offloaded about $ 7 billion worth of Tesla shares last week, pushing down automakers’ shares by 15%. Shares fell 2.6% on Monday in New York at 9:36 am.

After investigating whether Musk should sell to Twitter users, the disposal of shares began. However, some transactions were carried out under a transaction plan he had previously arranged in September, long before he consulted on the next substantive social media.

Musk also did not mention in a tweet that there are millions of stock options that must be exercised before it expires in August 2022. Year.

At the end of last year, Musk confirmed that he had moved from California to Texas, a state that does not impose income tax. On Saturday, Musk tweeted that he has lived in a small home in South Texas for the past two years. “I find it more homely to live in a small house,” he writes.

Vermont’s independent Caucus, Sanders, chairs the Senate Budget Committee and has long advocated for the wealthy to pay more taxes. In March, he went to Mask and Amazon.com Inc. The amount of wealth accumulated by Jeff Bezos, co-founder of the company, tweeted that it was “immoral.”

Musk recently accused Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat of Oregon and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, who demanded a wealth tax on millionaires.

— —

With the help of Andersmerin

