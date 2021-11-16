Balance between digital innovation and risk





Today’s enterprises are rapidly innovating to meet the expectations of higher levels of employees and customers, but what kind of challenges are they facing?

That was the question I asked the IDG influencer network, a community of industry analysts, IT professionals and journalists. The IDG Influencer Network provides knowledge and expertise to the broad IDG community. Here are some important points from their answers.

Innovation can be disruptive, according to technology influencer ElitsaKrumova (@Eli_Krumova). She adds that this includes risks such as temporary or more permanent instability, higher costs, and problematic scheduling. Innovations can be difficult to manage and predict and require a high degree of expertise. There are also cybersecurity risks.

Technical challenges

Innovation faces internal obstacles to technology, leadership and processes, according to IDG influential people.

A leader and influential person in StarCIO and digital transformation. These are no longer new technologies, and business leaders need to find talents, partners, and platforms to accelerate their use of these innovations.

Poor processes and outdated systems can cause a wave of bad reviews and churn. This is difficult to undo once started. Sridhar Iyengar, Managing Director of Zoho Europe (@isridhar), states that it is important for brands to always be involved and excited about their customer base.

Still, it’s difficult to develop a streamlined process that allows customers to take simple actions without hitting a dead end, adds Matt Turner (@matt_turner_nyc), Alation’s Director of Industry Strategy. The key is to simplify security and provide an elusive 360 ​​view of your customers.

This starts with the data. Data organization to consolidate data at all touchpoints and data governance to make the data practically available. Only then can the workflow be simplified.

After all, Turner says this data-driven approach is competitive. The willingness to innovate was once competitive. If someone has a chatbot, we all need a chatbot. But with a data-driven and purpose-driven approach, you can actually apply innovation to make things easier for both customers and service providers.

IDG influencers also list leadership challenges for innovation.

Technology has evolved very rapidly these days, says technical marketing manager Willkelly (@willkelly). Technology has seen it leave people at all levels, including management decision makers. This can hinder innovation. That’s because some unsafe executives deny innovation because it goes against the way it used to be.

Steps to an innovative culture

Given the multiple challenges companies face with innovation, IT leaders must be visionary individuals who can get an overview of the risks associated with innovation and cover all aspects of the business.

And that vision must embrace the role of employees, says Frank Cutitta (@fcutitta), CEO and founder of HealthTech Decisions Lab. Encouraging and rewarding workers for taking creative risks over and over again with customer feedback increases employee satisfaction and feels part of grassroots innovation and in-house entrepreneurship. Brings.

GeneDe Libero (@GeneDeLibero), Chief Strategy Officer at GeekHive.com, said transformative thinking and action are in today’s economy, especially when connecting with digitally savvy consumers who move faster than brands competing for attention and engagement. It states that it is an important factor.

