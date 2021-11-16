Call of Duty Cheetahs may be banned from the entire series





Image: Call of Duty: Vanguard

In a blog post titled Ricochet Anti-Cheat Progress Report, published innocently last week, the Call of Duty team slipped in some dramatic news about how their anti-cheat system will work in the future. ..

As RPS discovered, there were two important pieces of information in this update. First, a new kernel-level version of Ricochet appeared in Call of Duty: Warzone when the Pacific update was released in December, and then in Vanguard.

#TeamRICOCHET is preparing for the next phase of the RICOCHETA anti-Cheat system, a new PC kernel level driver. Warzone is the first title to receive drivers and will be released in parallel with the December Pacific update. Kernel-level drivers, one element of the multi-faceted RICOCHET anti-cheat system, will be added to Call of Duty: Vanguard at a later date.

Kernel-level drivers are very effective at catching scammers, but they are also controversial because they also give you a very high level of access to your PC, which in itself causes trust-based security issues. ..

The second important point was that Call of Duty was changing its security enforcement policy (my emphasis):

Call of Duty: Made changes to Vanguard’s enforcement policy.

Extreme or repeated violations of security policies, such as in-game fraud, can result in permanent suspension of all accounts. In addition, any attempt to hide, spoof, or obfuscate the ID or ID of the hardware device can result in permanent suspension.

Permanent outages due to security breaches may apply to the entire franchise, including Call of Duty: Vanguard and the past, present, and future titles of the Call of Duty franchise.

So you may be involved in cheating at Vanguard and banned from Modern Warfare, Infinite Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty 2 in 2005 (there are still active servers!). Oh, and the Call of Duty game that will come out in the future. I knew cheating smoked and scammers smoked and lived in a digital hell landscape where I rented these games and never actually owned them …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/call-of-duty-cheaters-may-be-banned-from-every-call-of-1848062403 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

