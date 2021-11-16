Google Invests $ 1 Billion in Australia’s Digital Future Initiative





Google has announced a five-year, $ 1 billion commitment to launch the Digital Future Initiative in Australia.

It focuses on three areas: helping build Australia’s digital infrastructure and focusing on cloud computing.

Google will also work with a team of local researchers and entrepreneurs to set up Australia’s first research hub.

Google has announced a $ 1 billion Digital Future Initiative to be established in Australia. (AP)

The third major focus is on building new technological partnerships, such as working with CSIRO to explore clean energy and protecting the Great Barrier Reef, and working with Macquarie University to do quantum computing.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended Google Australia’s announcement in Sydney this morning and said it was a “$ 1 billion vote of confidence” in Australia’s digital strategy.

“Australia could help lead the world’s next wave of innovation by leveraging technology to improve lives, create jobs and make progress,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said. Mr. says.

Morrison said digital innovation must be in line with digital security.

“We need to apply the same rules to the digital world that exists in the real world, which is a challenge for governments,” he said.

“It takes the same amount of effort to ensure that the digital world is safe, secure and reliable.”

Morrison said the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the process of technological change and digital adoption across Australian workplaces by five years in the coming months.

“This sector is growing four times faster than other economies,” he said.

