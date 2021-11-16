Phil Spencer basically confirms that The Elder Scrolls VI is Xbox-only





Xbox Chief Phil Spencer basically confirmed in an interview with GQ that The Elder Scrolls VI will be dedicated to Xbox.

This news can be found in the section about Bethesda, which officially joined Microsoft in March. According to GQ, Bethesdas’ upcoming sci-fi game Starfield has already been confirmed to be exclusive to the Xbox and PC, and Spencer says he sees the same in The Elder Scrolls VI.

The article quote from Spencer goes a little further. But in order to use the Xbox, I would like to be able to bring a complete and complete package of what we have. And when I think of The Elder Scrolls VI, that would be true. That would be true when thinking about any of our franchises.

All of that leaves the possibility that The Elder Scrolls VI isn’t exclusive to the Xbox, so I asked Microsoft if I could confirm that. But Spencer was pretty straightforward about how Microsoft would offer exclusive games to the Xbox as part of its contract with Bethesda.

At a roundtable meeting shortly after the acquisition was completed, Spencer said he would like to know that if you’re using the Xbox, we’ll offer you great exclusive games that ship on platforms where the Game Pass exists. rice field. .. That is our goal and why it was doing this is the root of this partnership in which it was built.

Xbox Chief Phil Spencer on Bethesda’s Exclusive Games: “This is to provide you with a great exclusive game. [Xbox customers] Ships on the platform where the Game Pass exists. Pic.twitter.com/K1U84pukdu

Spencer also mentioned the monopoly in a blog post announcing that the deal took place. With the addition of the Bethesda Creative Team, gamers will find that Xbox consoles, PCs, and game passes are a great place to experience new Bethesda games, including future new titles specifically for Xbox and PC players. You need to know. Said.

To summarize the Spencers statement, The Elder Scrolls VI seems very likely to launch only on Xbox and PC. Unfortunately, we don’t know when the long-awaited game will be released. This was revealed in a simple bullying in 2018.

