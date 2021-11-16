Google says it can compete for a Pentagon contract without violating the principles





Google executives told employees at a company-wide meeting last week that they were interested in cloud computing Pentagon contracts and that working in the military is not necessarily inconsistent with the company’s principles of how to use artificial intelligence technology. rice field.

Google signed a deal three years later after an employee rebellion forced the company to stop working on artificial intelligence-based Pentagon programs and establish new guidelines for not using AI for weapons and surveillance. We are.

This pursuit can create another conflict between corporate leaders and employees. Google’s cloud unit prioritized preparing for a bid for the Pentagon deal, and the New York Times revealed this month, focusing on pulling engineers away from other projects and creating winning proposals.

The hasty pursuit of contracts is a dramatic change for Google, saying it will not bid on a major cloud computing contract with the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) in 2018. That AI principle.

The JEDI Cloud Computing Agreement is estimated to be worth $ 10 billion over 10 years and was awarded to Microsoft in 2019. But in the face of legal issues from Amazon, the Pentagon announced a new plan to revoke its contract and purchase cloud computing technology in July. A new version of the contract, known as Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, splits work across multiple companies.

The fragmented nature of the deal allows Google to work on parts of the Pentagon Cloud without violating the weapons ban, Google executives told employees at a video conference on Thursday, its record. Was obtained by the Times.

The exact scope of the work is still unknown, as the government has not submitted a formal request for proposal. Although not invited to bid, Google says it is interested.

In a blog post published on the same day as the meeting, Thomas Kurian, who oversees the corporate cloud unit, wrote: If you are invited to part of a JWCC contract, you will definitely bid.

At the meeting, Mr. Klean said there are many areas where Google’s capabilities and expertise can be applied consistently with Google’s AI principles.

We have a governance process that provides guidance and oversight about the AI ​​products we offer and the custom AI projects we pursue or do not pursue, and we follow those governance processes.

Mr. Clearns’ remarks previously reported by CNBC were made in response to employee questions about Google’s interest in the Pentagon deal and the Times reporting on it.

I understand that not all Google employees agree with this decision, but Google Cloud will allow the government to do so if it meets Google’s AI principles and our values. Klean said he should strive to serve the government.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai reiterated his remarks. I think Pichai is strongly committed to working with the government in a way that is in line with the principles of AI.

A Google spokesman declined to comment.

