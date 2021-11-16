Healiums Mental Fitness Wearables Wins Innovation Award from the World’s Largest Technology Show





The patented technology of a Colombian-based startup that enables wearable biometric data through virtual and augmented reality apps has won significant industry honors and has been named Health in the 2022 Innovation Awards by the Consumer Technology Association. I announced that.

The Awards Program is an annual contest honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. The announcement of the Healium Selection preceded the January 5-8 CES 2022 event in Las Vegas, the world’s largest and most influential technology showcase.

Healium is a patented technology and product that allows users to see EEG brain patterns and heart rate in near real time to learn how to self-adjust their concentration and calmness. Five peer-reviewed journals show that Healium significantly reduces anxiety and improves mood in just four minutes.

Healium, one of the Startland News Kansas City Startups to watch in 2020, is based on innovation, engineering and function, aesthetics and design by a jury of industry experts, including members such as media, designers and engineers. We have reviewed submissions from companies such as. This year’s judges received a record high of over 1,800 applications.

Healium is the first immersive media channel for hardware-independent wearables, said Sarah Hill, CEO of Healiums, who developed the technology to relieve anxiety as a former TV news reporter. Think of Healium as a video game played on a smartwatch or EEG headband. Mental health is an important way to build resilience with drug-free, harmless coping mechanisms. CES has recognized our technology as an important bridge between biometric data and XR content.

Healiums products are used worldwide with the US military, schools, elite athletes and wellness practitioners to provide high performers with excellent brain and heart rate training. Healium teaches users to learn to self-adjust so they can focus faster, reduce stress and improve performance.

The company’s VR / AR products are expected to be one of the highlights at the Healths booth near the entrance to the Health Pavilion in North Hall at the CES event in Las Vegas.

According to the organizers, CES 2022 will also digitally convene the technology industry to provide viewers around the world with access to major brands and startups, as well as the world’s most influential leaders and industry advocates. It’s a schedule.

This story is thanks to support from the Ewing Marion Kaufman Foundation, a private nonpartisan foundation that works with the education and entrepreneurial community to create unusual solutions and empower people to shape and succeed in the future. Is possible.

