The most deadly enemy of Elden Ring Players was the tutorial hole

GIF: From Software / BANDAI NAMCO / Kotaku

Of the numerous monsters and traps designed to kill Elden Ring players, the discreet holes in the tutorial area proved to be the most deadly aspect of the game preview build.

For the first time, anyone who was lucky enough to receive an invitation to Elden Ring’s closed network test over the weekend tasted From Softwares’ next Dark Souls successor. It was pretty good, even if I reached the end, and awakened to me anxious and primitive desires that I would never get tired of until the start of the game next year.

The Elden Rings network test is held in a cave and the pre-built characters have only two options. Go to the open world or drop down to another area to see more about the game. I decided to check out the tutorial to make sure I’m familiar with the updated controls. Eventually, I spit on the shelf just above where I started. That’s when I saw the blood stains.

Screenshot: From Software / Bandai Namco / Kotaku

Like Dark Souls, Elden Ring’s bloodstains indicate where the player died. Interacting with blood stains can rejuvenate the ghostly appearance of fellow adventurers who live for a few seconds, providing hints of future danger. The shelves after the tutorial were covered with blood stains. In other words, something around here was killing the players all at once. As I approached the area ready to withdraw in a hurry, I thought a nasty fromsoftware-style surprise must be waiting for me.

No, it turns out that people accidentally went back to the hole in the tutorial. From this height, it was more than enough to kill them.

GIF: From Software / BANDAI NAMCO / Kotaku

And, unlike Bloodborne hunters, who deliberately leave bloodstains throughout the hub area, I sincerely believe that Elden Ring players didn’t see the hole. It’s not immediately clear where you’ll end up after the tutorial. Due to the weak light of the cave, it is difficult to notice the crevices underneath, even when looking down on the ground. Hell, bloodstains are probably half the reason I didn’t make a fatal plunge.

In a short time with Elden Ring, he fought many terrifying creatures, from bats and crabs to dragons and giants. But it didn’t look like it was accumulating a huge number of bodies in this simple hole. Even the large jerk named Margit the Fell Omen, the area before the final boss in the preview, didn’t have as many blood stains as its shelves. It’s just proof that gravity will be one of Elden Ring’s most dangerous enemies.

