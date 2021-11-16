Why Google’s Choice to Skip Black Friday Trading on Pixel 6 Makes It Reasonable





Google has posted all Black Friday deals in preparation for the holiday shopping rush, as we have done every year since the launch of the Google Store. That had already happened before the pandemic, but COVID-19 forced retailers to really rethink how to position holiday-inspired transactions, a real Black Friday day-to-day shopping rush. Moved us further away from us. Currently, the day after Thanksgiving is less volatile than ever, and these so-called Black Friday deals only advertise year-end discounts.

What’s missing on Google Black Friday deals

In addition to these deals each year, there is a somewhat daunting decision to mark down the latest Pixel smartphones. Each year, Google launches the latest phones, turns around the following month, and offers discounts on those same phones. In many respects, its poor marketing is primarily to inform potential buyers that new handsets aren’t worth considering at launch, as they’ll be discounted in just a few weeks after launch.

However, this year, Google has chosen not to include the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in its annual transactions. I’m sure they have a reason, but I’m basically pushing Google’s choice not to lower the price of their stellar new flagship phone right from the gate. I have some of myself.

Early discounts show a lack of self-confidence

First of all, discounting flagship big time devices within just a few weeks of launch is a pretty big danger signal. It tells consumers that the price you make on your phone is overly bloated and you really don’t believe they are worth it. It conveys a sheeplike feeling about the quality of the product, and in many cases it is the right move for a particular product. However, these are not new pixels. These phones are great, reasonably priced and all sold separately.

Second in this set of ideas, the new high-end phone early discounts give users a reason to wait for an announcement when it occurs. Make a fuss about the launch of a large phone, wait for users to sit down and make a deal right away, and then deflate as much as you expect to order a phone that has just done a big deal. there is no. please think about it. If Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are as good as Google says, shouldn’t you get them in a hurry? Why give them a reason to guess again and postpone their purchase?

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem to apply to these new phones. Instead, Google’s choice to skip the annual Black Friday discount shows that sales are going well and they don’t feel the need for further discounts. Its good looks that doesn’t make the phone that Google calls the first real Google phone cheap.

Early discounts really offend early buyers

The worst part of this annual effort is the fact that Pixel smartphones tend not to go on sale until late October, and Black Friday trading takes place from early to mid-November. Now there’s such hype and accumulation around the new flagship phone, shouting in hopes of buying it before it’s sold out, and then basically rugging from under all early hiring fans. Followed by early discounts to withdraw.

This never looks good. Combining how bad it is to discount a new flagship early and how it can hurt sales early gives you the whole idea of ​​trading Black Friday on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It doesn’t mean anything in my head.

Instead, Google knows there are winners this year and feels uninterested in marketing or treating it like the Pixel of the past. They seem to know that people are buying these phones and this time they don’t need any deals or discounts to keep the ball rolling. This is all good news. To be honest, it means that many Pixel 6s are popping out of the shelves. This means it’s very good for Pixel owners next year or so. With a brand new Tensor SoC built-in, developers want to make sure the app is working properly on these phones, and Google wants to pay close attention and fix problems quickly when they occur. is. If there are a lot of Pixel 6s out there, it all feels like a natural conclusion.

