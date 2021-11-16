Cramer is considering tech stocks owned by AI, Metaverse, electric vehicles and fintech





CNBC’s Jim Cramer bought back Mad Money back to San Francisco for the first time in two years and talked about four major innovations and companies that justify technology as a stock market leader.

1. “Use artificial intelligence to replace humans”

Kramer said that the first innovation driving value was in the days of Covid, “because it’s very difficult for businesses to use artificial intelligence to replace humans, especially workers. Are living in a mass retirement era. ” He pointed out that a record high of 4.43 million people quit their jobs in September.

“When you think of artificial intelligence, you have to start with Nvidia. Everyone considers this a semiconductor company, but it’s really a platform for machine learning,” Cramer said. “Then there’s conversational artificial intelligence that makes computers look like real people. That’s the call center software Five9.”

2. “Metaverse”

According to Kramer, most people are thinking about changing Facebook’s name to Metaplatform when thinking about Metaverse. However, the “Mad Money” host provided other names, such as Unity Software, to create the tools needed to develop video games and the Metaverse experience.

“Who will get to the Metaverse first? My money goes to Roblox, a popular online gaming platform that makes it easy for users to create their own digital experiences,” Cramer said.

3. “Electric vehicle”

Noting that Rivian’s share price has risen since last week’s IPO, Kramer said the Lucido Group is a notable figure. “High-end performance electric car makers have just won the Motor Trend Car of the Year award,” he added. “Who doesn’t want to be the next Tesla?”

4. “Financial technology”

FinTech is becoming an obsession with Silicon Valley for short, Kramer said. “On the West Coast, they are more interested in engineering than financial engineering.”

“The company Affirm and its CEO Max Levchin, who buy now and pay later, said,” Credit card companies are now locking generations into the financial chain, so they’re trying to break away from the consumer finance equation. “. Levchin was a co-founder of PayPal.

“You want a truly revolutionary view of the banking industry. You need to talk to the people who run Square,” Cramer said.

