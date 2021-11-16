10 cool things you can do with Google Nest speakers





Are you a proud owner of Google Nest speakers? This smart voice assistant is one of the best assistants in its class. It does exactly what it should be, but there are some exciting things you can do with it that aren’t immediately apparent. If you want to get more out of your Google Nest speakers, here are some cool tricks you can try right now.

1. Turn your Google Nest speaker into an individual interpreter

Now that you have a smart speaker, why not make it work? Simply say:

“Hey Google, about me [supported language] translator”.

Google’s smart speakers do just that: translate conversations into different languages. This is a great way to practice your language skills while making friends with the same non-speaking people as you.

2. Make a Duo call on your speaker or display

Are you a fan of Duo, Google’s video calling app? You can also use Nest speakers for this. Just say:

“Hey Google, phone [contact name] In the duo. ”

Voice assistants are good at recognizing names these days, so don’t worry if your contacts have one or more nicknames. This is a great way to stay in touch and chat face-to-face, even if your family and friends live on the other side of the world.

Create Today’s Video 3. Enable Guest Mode

If you want to share Nest with other users but don’t want to access other Google devices, there is a dedicated guest mode. It’s very easy to enable. Please say the following.

“Hey Google, turn on guest mode”

Everyone who uses the device can only access things that are specifically related to guest mode. This is great for sharing your device with your friends without compromising your privacy. You can also entertain your friends with Google Home.

4. Track the parcel for delivery

If you want to track deliveries, this is for you. Simply say:

“Hey Google, chase your luggage”

The speaker will automatically access your Gmail account and notify you when new tracking updates are received — how cool is it?

You don’t have to check your email every hour just to see if the package has arrived. Be productive and let your smart speakers do all the work for you.

5. Find out what is playing on your TV

You spend a long day and finally go home and relax, so you turn on the TV. But what were you looking at? The last thing I remember is the latest episode of my favorite show.

Fortunately, there are some useful commands.

“Hey Google, what’s the TV?”

The Google Nest speaker will get the information and start playing so you can see who is on which show and what it is.

6. Keep your home safe

With Nest products, there are several things you can do to improve your safety at home. For example, the smart alarm system will automatically sound when someone tries to break through the front door when you are away.

Related: The best smart home security system

If you’re away from home and want to make sure everything is fine, say:

“Hey Google, I’m leaving home.”

This allows the speaker to check the Nest security system to make sure everything is in place. If something goes wrong, your smartphone will be notified.

7. Find your lost belongings

Being a forgetful person can be difficult, but at least you can get help from Google Nest speakers.

Wouldn’t it be great if the speaker could tell me where I left the important things?

Method is as follows.

“Hey Google, I remember [important thing].. ”

For example, “Remember that your passport is in the bottom drawer of the nightstand.”

This stores that information on your device so you know where to look when you need it. You can also use this command to see when you asked to remember something.

8. Order Uber

You are in a hurry to arrive at that important meeting on time, but you just realized that you forgot your wallet at home.

Fortunately, this is no longer an issue, as Google has partnered with Uber to make it easier to get on without worrying about cash or cards.

All you have to say is:

“Hey Google, order Uber”

Then sit down while the speaker is calling the car. You can track it on your phone so you know when to get ready and go out.

9. Please help me with my homework

When we were kids, my parents often told me to do my homework. It was before the days of voice assistants. Almost every home now has smart speakers, much like an automated teacher doing all the work in the school.

If you are doing your homework, say:

“Hey Google, it’s time for homework.”

Google offers almost everything from ancient war history lessons to math homework questions for younger children who need additional tutoring time. By having them tell jokes, you can always take a break and laugh at Google Home.

Keep in mind that it can’t do everything for you. If you want good grades, you will still have to make some effort.

10. Delete the audio history

If you’ve been using smart speakers for a while, there’s probably some interesting data. Did you know that the product monitors all requests from users?

Fortunately, you can delete this information at any time. Just say:

“Hey, google, delete everything I said [today/this week/this month/this year].. ”

Rest assured that everything will be deleted as the device handles the task automatically.

Hey Google, what’s next?

The Google Nest Speaker is the perfect device to install in your home. They are easy to use and incredibly versatile, so you can get a lot of value from them.

Now that you’ve seen these cool tricks, you can start getting the most out of your Google Nest speakers.

Did you get the Google Nest Mini?5 cool things to get started right away

If you just got the new Google Nest Mini, there are some cool and interesting things you can start to take advantage of your new smart home device.

Read next

Subscribe to the newsletter about the author

Join our newsletter for technical tips, reviews, free ebooks and exclusive sales.

Click here to subscribe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.makeuseof.com/cool-things-to-do-with-google-nest-speaker/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos