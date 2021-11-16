DeVry University Adds Technology, Innovation and Comprehensive Growth Leaders Krisztina “Z” Holly and Raquel Tamez to the Board





Universities double building next-generation workforce and bridging gaps in social opportunities

Naperville, Illinois, November 15, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-According to PwCs, the future of work by 2022 is: “Disruptive innovation creates new industries and business models and is old. Destroying things. New technologies, data analytics Social networks are having a huge impact on people’s ways of communicating, collaborating and working. As generations clash, the workforce becomes more diverse and people become more. Work long. Traditional career models can quickly become a thing of the past. Tomorrow will be something you haven’t even thought of yet 1 “

Tom Monaghan, President and Chief Executive Officer of DeVry University, agrees: technology. And as a society, we must ensure that the opportunities created by the Digital Revolution lift all Americans by providing access and support to new traditional learners. “

As a result, DeVry University has appointed two technology leaders to join the board to help govern DeVry as educational leaders and innovators who bridge the gap in social opportunities.

Krisztina “Z” Holly, a venture partner at Good Growth Capital and a former Vice President of Innovation at the University of Southern California. Holly is an MIT trained engineer and serial founder. She is known for curating and hosting the first ever TEDx and pioneering innovation centers at MIT and USC. She is currently scouting, advising and investing in frontier innovators.

Charles River Associates Chief Engagement and Engagement Officer (CIEO), Raquel Tamez. Tamez was previously the CEO of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, a national organization focused on helping the Hispanic community reach its full potential at STEM. First adopted as CIEO in May 2021, Tamez is developing programs and initiatives aimed at diversifying the CRA workforce and strengthening the culture. Whether it’s STEM, economics or access to higher education, Tamez is a constant advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion on campus and at work.

“Today, there is an urgent need for a more skilled and diverse workforce, but traditional universities cannot fully address the talent shortage in a rapidly changing technology environment,” said the two worlds. Holly, who has spent more than 10 years, says. A leading academic institution. “I am excited to help rethink a fairer and more accessible model for higher education.”

“We’ve seen the world change in a few years, but the educational environment has changed,” Tameze added. “With the ability to seamlessly transition to distance learning during a pandemic, DeVry provided education and training not only to students, but also to the communities and corporate partners they serve. DeVry is the key to connecting diversity. We look forward to helping you. Adult learners on career paths that will help us move our economy forward. “

Other members of the DeVry University Board of Directors are:

Michael Peel Managing Partner, Peel Global Advisory, LLC

Dr. Dana Bourne, Senior Executive Fellow Program, Black Family Graduate, Harvard Kennedy School of Government Public Policy Lecturer

Empowered Education, CEO, Robert Clapper

Thomas Mona Handebrai University President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Rodriguez President and CEO of Acero Schools

James Rosso, Senior CEO, Corelink Solutions

Mark Schreiber, CEO, Save the Children Action Network; SVP, US Program and Advocacy, Save the Children

HP Inc, Former SVP and General Manager, Newton Walpert

Betsy Ziegler CEO, 1871

Each member has a two-year term and, as a whole, is responsible for approving all matters related to the University’s mission, policies, strategic plans, annual operating plans, and DeVry’s governance.

“The addition of Z and Raquel to the board further enhances the innovative capabilities, technical leadership and diversity of the board team,” said Michael Peel, DeVry University President. “We have a unique perspective as DeVry continues to rethink and transform how learners are prepared for a successful career in a world shaped by unprecedented technological change. I’m lucky to be able to do it. “

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to bridge the gap in social opportunities by preparing learners to grow in a career formed by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931 by Dr. Herman Debris, the university offers online and hybrid undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the academic discipline in preparation for students to succeed in the digital economy. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). For more information, please visit devry.edu.

