Australia’s Digital Future Initiatives





Today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who virtually spoke at an event in Sydney, announced the Digital Future Initiative. This is a $ 1 billion five-year commitment to Australia, including efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure, develop Australian technology and human resources, and solve global and local challenges. .. Below is an edited copy of his remarks.

Google’s growing presence across Australia reflects deep confidence in the future and great opportunities for the future.

Growing up in Chennai, I remember listening to a cricket test series between Australia and India on the radio. Last summer I was happy to see the rivalry continue in that wonderful series.

Over time, you’ll discover the important role Australia has played in some of the world’s most important technologies, including Wi-Fi.

Australia has helped shape Google itself, from early work on Google Maps to today’s Chromebook, photography, payments, and Fitbit advances. During a wildfire or pandemic, our priority is to enable Australians to rely on Google for information to keep them safe, to work, to learn from home, and to keep their business going.

Melissa Stone, owner of Bliss Gifts and Homewares in New South Wales, participated in Grow with Google Virtual Training when the wildfire shut down tourism in 2020. There she learned digital skills to help set up Google Business Profiles, online advertising, and improve SEO.

With these skills, she was able to increase her online presence and reach new customers. As a result, after a wildfire, her revenue increased by 50%, and today 90% of her sales come from digital channels.

At the same time, Australian start-ups are providing critical digital services like Sonder, which provides mental health and safety support to workers 24 hours a day.

And Australian researchers are pushing technology in new directions. For example, the Westmeed Applied Research Center, with the support of Google.org, is investigating how AI can help prevent heart disease.

Going forward, we hope to help Australia shape the next wave of innovation and bring the benefits of technology to more people. To support this, we are proud to announce our largest investment in Australia today. A $ 1 billion commitment over five years to launch the Digital Future Initiative.

This investment focuses on three areas.

First, it will help develop Australia’s digital infrastructure with a focus on cloud computing. The cloud helps Australian companies innovate and grow in every part of the economy. Second, there are more opportunities to offer local engineers, such as the launch of the first research hub in Australia. At Google Research Australia, we build a team of local researchers and engineers to help address key issues, create jobs, and provide education and training. Third, we will build new technology partnerships to help solve the challenges of Australia and the world. This includes working with the CSIRO team to explore clean energy, protecting the Great Barrier Reef, and working with Macquarie University to advance quantum computing.

Such partnerships will be at the heart of the Digital Future Initiative.

A powerful digital future is one in which everyone has access to technology and the skills to use it, the Internet economy unleashes its immense potential, and Australia’s long innovation tradition grows and thrives. believe.

We look forward to working with you as Australia builds its future. And we can’t wait to be part of it.

