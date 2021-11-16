Non-linear basic research of new photographs





In a new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances; DOI 10.29026 / oea.2021.200029, Wenjun Liu, Beijing University of Technology, Zhiyi Wei, Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wei Guo, Beijing University of Technology, new photos with thickness control We are discussing basic non-linear research on nick devices.

Fiber lasers are widely used in the fields of optical communication, medical surgery, laser machining, and riders due to their advantages of excellent beam quality, compact construction, low cost, and excellent compatibility. Therefore, they are considered to be one of the lasers with a wide range of prospects. On the other hand, with the further development of nanomaterial technology, two-dimensional materials with strong non-linearity and fast relaxation process are gradually attracting attention. So far, some 2D materials have been successfully applied to fiber lasers as saturable absorbers to achieve ultrashort pulses.

However, the results show that the photoelectric properties of most 2D materials are sensitive to changes in thickness. The same type of material with different thicknesses often makes a big difference in bandgap structure and carrier relaxation. Since saturable absorbers based on two-dimensional materials are important photonic devices that control the output of lasers, research and effective control of the properties of saturable absorbers is inevitably in the development of high-performance lasers. It will be a breakthrough. Today, most of today’s hotspots focus on material preparation and new material development. There is a lack of research on optical non-linearities related to the thickness of 2D materials. Therefore, it is important for research to realize nonlinear control of saturable absorbers by changing the thickness.

To address the above issues, the research group of Professor Liu Wenjun of Beijing University of Technology collaborated with Professor Wei Yi of the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences and Professor Wei Guo of Beijing University of Technology. To systematically study the non-linear control of saturable absorbers and their effects on the corresponding lasers, both theoretically and ly. Researchers have selected SnS2 materials to prepare saturable absorbers and adjusted their thickness to obtain photonic devices with different modulation depths. Further analysis of the effects of different SnS2 saturable absorbers on laser stability, output power, start threshold, and pulse duration is by constructing Q-switched lasers based on different SnS2 saturable absorbers. It was done. In addition, the authors theoretically calculated the effects of material thickness changes on carrier mobility and bandgap structure to explain the unique reasons for the non-linearity and absorption of saturable absorbers that vary with material thickness. I made it clear.

Related research not only effectively realizes nonlinear control of unsaturated absorbers, but also provides a technical reference for the subsequent engineering design of new nonlinear photonic devices, as well as high-performance fiber lasers. It also offers development potential. Further development of industrial applications for photonic devices and lasers is very important.

See article: Liu ML, Wu HB, Liu XM, Wang YR, Lei Metal. Optical properties and applications of SnS2SA of different thickness. Opto-Electron Adv 4, 200029 (2021). Doi: 10.29026 / oea.2021.200029

Keywords: nonlinear optical material / fiber laser / Q switch

Professor Wenjun Liu’s research group at Beijing Postal University in Beijing, China has been involved in the generation and application of femtosecond fiber lasers for many years. The team focused on the important scientific issue of “effective control of non-linear effects and application of fiber lasers” to improve the performance of fiber lasers through the introduction of new structures, new mechanisms and new methods. We are committed to supporting high quality development. We provide services to precision detectors and national scientific instruments. They have published over 100 academic papers in OL, OE, PR, and other optical journals, of which more than 20 are ESI-cited papers and more than 10 ESI hot papers. .. Professor Wenjun Liu has over 4000 non-self-citations and 41 h-indexes. He was awarded the second prize of the Optical Science and Technology Award, Beijing’s Youth Leading Talent “High-Tech Innovation Program” (2017). China Optical Society (2020), China Materials Research Association (2020) Science and Technology Awards, Physics Institute (IOP) China Top Cited Authors Award (2019, 2020), and 100 of the most influential Academic papers Among other awards in China (2019).

Opto-Electronic Advances (OEA) is a peer-reviewed monthly SCI journal with an impact factor of 9.682 (IF 2020 Journal Citation Report). Since its launch in March 2018, OEA has been indexed in the SCI, EI, DOAJ, Scopus, CA, and ICI databases, expanding its editorial board to 33 members from 17 countries and territories (average). h-index 46).

Published by the Institute of Optical and Electronic Research of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, this journal conveys knowledge to researchers, scholars, experts, practitioners, and students in the form of high-quality empirical and theoretical research papers covering: , Aims to provide a platform for sharing. Topics in optics, photonics, and optoelectronics.

