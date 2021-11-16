EPA reaches settlement with Wyndham truck sales company for violation of Clean Air Act





Wyndham’s truck sales company has agreed to pay the US Environmental Protection Agency a $ 75,000 fine for tampering with diesel vehicle emissions regulations between 2017 and 2019.

The EPA released Monday’s news release from Wyndham’s APlus Truck Sales, Inc. APlus said it had settled allegations of tampering with diesel vehicle emissions regulations by selling and installing aftermarket components called “defeat devices.”

In a complaint against APlus, the EPA identified more than 60 violations of the Federal Clean Air Act. As part of the settlement, APlus has ceased selling and installing defeat devices, federal officials said.

“The EPA is committed to protecting people’s health by protecting the air quality of our community. Vehicle emission control systems reduce pollution, which means we are all cleaner. You can breathe healthy in, “said Deb Szaro, EPA’s Deputy Regional Manager for New England. “This action sends a clear message that tampering with vehicle emission regulations is unacceptable. To give us all access to the Clean Air Act, vehicle repair facility and truck owners must clean the air. It is important to comply with the law. “

In an affidavit filed in the 2019 Maine District Court, EPA’s environmental engineers confirmed posts on social media and were owned by Maine police officers.

These posts indicate that APlus Trucks is an entity that sells or installs equipment that illegally modifies or replaces emissions controls for automobiles and automobile engines. This includes exhaust systems that remove emissions aftertreatment devices and electronic devices that replace computerized engine control and diagnostic systems. , Says Afidabit.

Tampering with vehicle emission control systems is illegal under the Clean Air Act, resulting in excessive emissions of pollutants that may contain nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.

The EPA has conducted tests to show that aftermarket defeat devices can significantly increase vehicle emissions. Negative health effects include premature death of people with heart or lung disease, heart attacks, irregular heartbeats, worsening asthma, poor lung function, and respiratory problems such as coughing and dyspnea. ..

