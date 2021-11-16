JP Morgan says Tesla owe $ 162 million to banks





JPMorgan sued Tesla, claiming that the electric vehicle company owes $ 162 million to banks in connection with the 2014 stock warrant deal. The controversy revolves around the coordination that companies have made to the agreement following Tesla CEO Elon Musks 2018. [f]Unleash safe tweets and the resulting fallout.

The proceedings were filed late Monday in the Southern District of New York. Tesla did not immediately respond to the request for comment and disbanded the US press team.

According to a lawsuit first reported by Reuters, JP Morgan purchased a number of warrants from Tesla in 2014 when Tesla was trying to fund the construction of the original Gigafactory.

The stock warrant gives the buyer (in this case JP Morgan) the right to buy the shares of the company (Tesla) at a set price within a certain period of time. JP Morgan’s warrants purchased from Tesla in 2014 were scheduled to expire in June and July 2021.

Initially, the two companies agreed on an exercise price of $ 560.6388. If the warrant expires and Tesla’s share price is lower than its strike price, neither company will be in debt to the other. However, if Tesla’s share price was above the strike price at maturity, JP Morgan says Musk was supposed to deliver shares that were essentially equal to the difference between those prices.

JP Morgan may change the price of warrants if Tesla announces a merger or acquisition

JP Morgan, a large and complex financial transaction, has confirmed that all types of legal protection are in place. The first was a hedge against major announcements related to mergers and acquisitions that could affect Tesla’s share price. If that happened, the bank and the car maker could agree on a new strike price for the warrant.

It takes us to tweets. Musk is famous for tweeting on August 7, 2018 that he is considering making Tesla private for $ 420. Funds have been secured. Later that day, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer, its Communications Officer, and his Chief Attorney posted an email on Tesla’s blog that resulted from a mask explaining his announcement.Musk also tweeted [i]Investor support has been confirmed. The only reason this is not certain is that it is subject to a shareholder vote. Tesla’s head of investor relations also told some media outlets that there was a firm proposal.

But, as we all know, it wasn’t basically true after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Musk and Tesla for the announcement. Musk had a rough conversation with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, but that was all.

However, before the truth became clear, JP Morgan saw fluctuations in Tesla’s stock price and decided to revise the strike price of the warrant. We have reduced the price to $ 424.66 and notified Tesla. Tesla agreed to a conference call scheduled for August 24, but the proceedings said it was canceled at the last minute.

That same day, Tesla and Musk announced that they would abandon attempts to keep Tesla private.

Therefore, JP Morgan has decided to adjust the strike price of the warrant again. A new calculation was made based on the reaction to Tesla and Musk’s about face decision and settled at an exercise price of $ 484.35.

Tesla is said to have ghosted JP Morgan

This time, Tesla protested that it shouldn’t need any adjustments because it quickly abandoned its private plans, JP Morgan wrote in a proceeding. The bank gave Tesla calculations and held several conference calls to explain them, saying that Tesla did not object to those explanations. After that, JP Morgan says Tesla stopped talking to the bank for six months.

Tesla’s lawyer finally sent a letter to JP Morgan in February 2019, arguing that bank adjustments were unreasonably swift and a optimistic attempt to take advantage of changes in Tesla stock volatility. .. JPMorgan replied and rejected everything [Teslas] The claim, then both sides did not speak for two years. JP Morgan said it made another adjustment up to $ 96.87 to explain Tesla’s stock split in August 2020, and Tesla did not respond.

By the time the expiration date was around this year, Tesla shares had already made incredible moves, and JP Morgan’s warrants were significant, according to the proceedings. When the bank contacted Tesla to cash out, Tesla renewed its opposition to the adjustment. Tesla settled some shares with JP Morgan, but the bank did not reveal some shares, but the bank claimed to refuse to settle completely, so the early termination clause was invoked. it was done.

JP Morgan says that when Tesla closed, it was still borrowing 228,775 shares, which were worth $ 162,216,628.81 based on Tesla’s share price at the time. (To make matters worse for JP Morgan, it was hedging a warrant agreement with Tesla by maintaining a short position on Tesla’s shares. If Tesla did not settle the remaining shares, the bank would I had to buy the same amount in the open market to cover that hedged bet.)

Immediately after the proceedings were filed on Monday, Musk was still actively tweeting in a thread that began on Sunday in response to Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) tax tweet. I like to dig really deep into my grave, Musk wrote.

