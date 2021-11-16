The best starter for “Pokemon Brilliant Diamond”: Tart wig, chimchar, or piplup?





Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will arrive at Nintendo Switch on November 19th. This means it’s the perfect time to think about which starter to choose. To remain true to the 2006 Diamond Pearl original, trainers can choose from Tartwig, Chimchar and Piplup as the first members of the party. Want to know which of these three starters is the best overall choice? Or which one is best for you given your approach to the game? It’s a difficult decision, but that’s what I had to understand here.

I’m trying to rank the three starters that appear in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but keep in mind that it’s not necessarily a bad choice. Pokemon games are designed as part of the most accessible RPG on the market. If you really like the look of cute penguins, choose it. That said, the monsters you choose here are obvious to anyone who prefers to get all the statistical points out and optimize their team.

In terms of numbers, all three starters have a total of 530 statistics, which puts them in almost equal positions. At that point, the question is how typing will match in a particular battle, how to move the pool, and how the statistical distribution will match. Let’s start the ranking so that those disclaimers do not get in the way.

3. Piplup The worst pick is still good

Piplup is the worst starter of diamonds and pearls because players have so many excellent water type options.Nintendo

Type: Water (Water / Steel Evolution) Evolution: Prinpurup (Level 16) and Empoleon (Level 36)

Piplups are the worst starters in diamonds and pearls, not necessarily their statistics, but more as victims of the area they are in. Your watery bird will definitely work very well against Roke and the first rock-based gym, but when you’re faced with Gardenia, Mailen, and Crusher Wake, input discrepancies occur later in the game. increase. Only one of these typings is a double miss with Gardenia, but the other two starters perform much better in the fights that follow.

The final water / steel typing as an empoleon is very unique, but its very strange combination makes it less useful in the fight against others. However, Steel offers a slight defensive advantage over special and normal attacks compared to other starters. However, the main problem is that the Sinnoh region is flooded with effective water-type options, so as you progress, you can find many alternatives to Empoleon. Something like Gilados or Whisquash should work well enough to provide a similar kind of firepower.

2. Turtwig Balanced Options

Turtwig is a solid all-round starter with only a few very obvious weaknesses.Nintendo

Type: Grass (grass / ground when evolved) Evolution: Grotle (level 18) and Torterra (level 32)

If you like turtles, Turtwig is a very solid choice. He has one of the most unique typings across the enhanced Pokdex and has solid HP, defense and attack statistics. Especially when it comes to diamonds and pearls, his typing makes him a strong competitor in several early gaming gyms. If you’re the type of trainer who prefers a decent all-purpose mascot for your team, Turtwig is the way to go.

His only major drawback is that some of his weaknesses are serious and tremendous. Treating grass and ground as the basic type, Hell inherits statistics that are four times less vulnerable to flying and ice attacks. This is because both the ground and the grass have weaknesses in these types. If you encounter enemies that meet the bill, it’s really easy to be killed in one shot by a special attack from them. Torterra is also not as fast as our top starters.

1. Chimchar best option

Chimchar is probably the best starter in the game with its powerful attack power and fast value.Nintendo

Type: Fire (Fire / Extinguishing when evolved) Evolution: Monferno (level 14) and Infernape (level 36)

From both a competitive and casual level, Chimchar is the best starter for diamonds and pearls. For reference, this monster is pretty much like a perfectly horizontal Charizard that can wipe out the entire team without closing your eyes. Between a fire-based attack on Flair Blitz and a closed combat in a fighting attack, both are 100% accurate and do 120 damage, but it’s easy to see why this month is so powerful. Also, it doesn’t hurt that the Infernape gets very fast. This means the hellish action of knocking out an enemy with a hay maker before the enemy acts.

Infernapes have the weakness of being fairly weak in defense and absolutely struggling in the first rock-based gym battle. However, if you can work beyond the first hurdle, the adorable little monkey will be consistently shredded later in the game.

