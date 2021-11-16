Marathon Health Adds Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation





Marathon Health is the first network model with a health center in a popular shopping center, and more recently with an Anywhere product, a virtual care model with a dedicated advanced primary care team that includes providers, health coaches, and behavioral care. It has gained a reputation as a category disruptor. counselor.

“We are guided by a patient-first approach to improving healthcare rooted in strong provider relationships,” said Jeff Wells, MD, CEO and co-founder of Marathon Health. .. “Venkat has a strong track record in transforming and designing solutions that make access to care easier, more personalized and more affordable. Patients are a hybrid model with face-to-face care with a trusted team. As part, we want improved digital tools and virtual access. It’s the core. We’re excited to get him on board, “Wells says.

Chittoor leverages more than 25 years of experience as a technology and product executive at large, high-growth companies such as Microsoft, Delta Dental, Intellectual Ventures and Vera Whole Health to lead digital transformation, product development and customer experience. bottom.

Chitoor’s passion for value-based care led him to join Marathon Health. “We are addressing the three biggest obstacles to providing value-based care: patient trust, reproducible results, and digital innovation. We have partnered with this team to Marathon Health. We are pleased to be able to help transform the situation for patients, employers and providers. ” Chittoor.

Marathon Health continues to evolve the Ignite platform to predict and identify chronically healthy populations and to target appropriate interventions to promote better health and financial outcomes.

“We have been optimizing value-based care models since 2005 to produce consistent results,” Wells added. “The secret to our success is to hire the best care teams and give them time to build relationships with them through the channels they find most convenient. These relationships are real behavioral. It leads to change and reduced health care costs. Our investment in doubling the delivery to members and employers will change millions of lives to improve one patient at a time. It helps us achieve our vision, “Wells says.

Marathon Health is the only company in the country to offer true network solutions to employers, as well as performance assurance based on patient involvement, provider experience, health outcomes, and revenue-related savings. We support its provision. This type of value-based care delivery is critical to turning away from the volume-based care that dominates the healthcare industry.

About Marathon Health Marathon Health is partnering with employers across the United States to provide a convenient medical experience focused on driving real-life behavioral changes that lead to better health results and financial savings. Employers save an average of $ 2,000 per employee working in Marathon Health, and the average company saves about $ 11 million. Marathon Health provides advanced primary care solutions to more than 265 onsite, network, and virtual health centers in 42 states. Marathon Health was named Best in KLAS2021 and 2020 due to the excellence of Worksite Health Services. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

Media contacts: Kate Shepherd, 317-442-1674, [email protected]

Source Marathon Health

