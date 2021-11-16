Google’s biggest investment in Australia





Sundar Pichai.

Google has invested $ 1 billion in Australia over a five-year period as part of its Digital Future Initiative.

With the funding announced today in Sydney, tech giants will invest in infrastructure, research and partnerships.

Virtually speaking at the event, Google CEO Sundar Pichai states that this commitment is the company’s largest investment in Australia.

“Today we are proud to announce our five-year, $ 1 billion commitment to launch our largest investment in Australia, the Digital Future Initiative,” says Pichai.

“This investment will focus on three areas. First, we will help develop Australian digital infrastructure with a focus on cloud computing. The cloud will help Australian companies innovate and grow in all parts of the economy. We are helping to achieve.

“Second, we have more opportunities to offer local technicians, such as launching our first research hub in Australia. Google Research Australia helps locals tackle key issues, create jobs and provide education. Build a team of researchers and engineers for training.

“Third, we will build a new technology partnership to help solve the challenges of Australia and the world. We will work with CSIRO to explore clean energy, protect the Great Barrier Reef and work with McCorley University. It involves advancing quantum computing.

“Such partnerships will be at the heart of digital future initiatives. Powerful digital futures mean that everyone has access to technology and that the Internet economy can use it to unlock its immense potential. I believe it is a skill.

“And Australia’s long tradition of innovation has the potential to grow. We look forward to working together as Australia builds its future, and we can’t wait to be part of it. not.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended the event and said the investment would have a spillover effect on the Australian economy as a whole.

Morrison described it as a vote of $ 1 billion in confidence in Australia’s digital economic strategy.

Do you have anything to say about this? Share your opinion in the comments section below. Or, if you have news articles or tips, please contact us at [email protected]

Sign up for the AdNews newsletter like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to get the latest stories and promotions throughout the day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adnews.com.au/news/google-s-biggest-investment-in-australia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos