Comments: Innovations that change live sports broadcasts | News





Live sports fans are accustomed to technologies that enhance the viewing experience and always want it, whether they’re rooting for their favorite team from home or on the stand. Broadcasters now need to meet these expectations by creating a live viewing experience for hybrid sports that combines the best technology with an in-stadium experience.

Ultra low latency stream

The concept of hearing neighbors cheering for a goal before it appears on the screen was once a feature of live sports, but is now an outdated concept. Real-time streaming technology, which offers less than a second latency (less than a second delay from live), is a gateway to new, more immersive experiences that weren’t possible before. Broadcasters, rights owners, sports teams, and leagues need to have real-time streaming capabilities if they want to launch more interactive and compelling applications and services.

Watch together

When England played the UEFA EURO 2020 final, it created a festive atmosphere across the country. It emphasized how live sports are a social activity to enjoy together. When most sports teams play in closed rooms, many fans have to support their favorite players and teams at home, and there is a risk that live sports will not be so enjoyable due to limited social interaction. Fortunately, innovations such as the co-viewing experience for home fans (see above) allow viewers to celebrate their team’s victory and empathize with their losses in a virtual environment. This did not lose the social character of live sports when loved ones could not physically watch the match together.

Enhanced fan engagement

The OTT platform is in a unique position to promote sports fan engagement compared to traditional television, as the underlying technology enables an inherently more interactive experience. Introducing interactive features such as live betting, in-game trivia, and personal camera angles for home fans watching your favorite team. Engagement extends to monetization.

Fan involvement extends to stadium broadcasters and sports leagues, and teams need to use streaming technology to improve the experience within the stadium. A good example is the 2021 Super Bowl LV. Here, fans can use the NFL mobile app to control 7 different camera angles at the stadium and 5 angles at home to project NFL next-generation statistics AR overlays for players.

Broadcasters, whether watching at home or on the stand, are poised to usher in a new era of truly immersive and interactive experiences for live sports fans. Real-time streaming, interactive services, and targeted advertising help provide fans everywhere with a state-of-the-art sports watching experience.

Ariff Sidi is Edgecast’s General Manager and Chief Product Officer.

