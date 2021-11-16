Here’s how a former Google data analyst raised $ 73 million for a spreadsheet killer without a pitch deck:





A French start-up wanting to remove spreadsheets by providing companies with easy-to-use planning and reporting tools has raised $ 73 million in Series B without a pitch deck.

gopigment.com

Pigment provides business teams such as finance and sales with a central database for planning and forecasting to break away from error-prone spreadsheets and siled data. Paris start-ups said this would help leaders better understand the impact of their business data and decisions.

Spreadsheets aren’t the most flexible, powerful, or collaborative tool, says Pigment co-founder Elonore Crespo.

This is what a former Google data analyst has had first-hand experience with a tech giant, as well as an investor in index ventures, a venture capital firm.

“It surprised me,” she said. “When it comes to resource, revenue, budget, and sales planning, it’s difficult if you don’t have enough connectivity with other SaaS,” she said of software products as a service.

Related: With these Microsoft Excel add-ons, you can do even more with your spreadsheet

Crespo continues. “Knowing that you don’t have the right tools makes collaboration difficult. It’s hard to flag spreadsheet mistakes. If your company is very complex and growing on a large scale, spreadsheets It’s difficult to sync with. “

In 2019, Crespo launched Pigment in collaboration with Romain Niccoli, former Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of ad tech giant Criteo, which was unveiled at Nasdaq in 2013.

Startups count Deliveroo, Melio, BlaBlaCar, and ManoMano as clients. Its business and customer experience teams are headed by former Facebook heads Julien Lesaicherre and Rebeca Tristan, respectively.

Crespo believes Pigment’s words will naturally spread to its supporters by focusing on attracting talented people and “big logo” customers, and said the increase was due to inbound interest. rice field.

“We didn’t have a deck, which wasn’t necessarily intentional, but because the round was preempted,” she said. She added that she has all the data that investors want to see at hand, without having to put together a traditional deck.

Her career as a venture capitalist also helped the founder, who wasn’t in that lucky situation, but she mentioned the importance of relationships.

“If you want to be successful in raising money, you need to meet with investors in advance,” she said. “You need to build relationships. This world is about relationships, which includes everything you do.

“This isn’t just for you to raise money, but also to get to know the investors because it’s a two-way relationship. You’re actually building a very long-term partnership. You’re probably this particular one. Investors who will spend the next 10 years in. “

Crespo advised to meet investors a few months ago to establish what they can bring to the table. Every deck is a tool for drawing the big picture.

The Pigment round was led by Greenoaks Capital in Silicon Valley, which backed Airtable earlier this year. First Mark Capital in New York and Blossom Capital in Europe also participated in this round.

Pigment will sign the first customer in the United States and use cash injection to drive expansion in the United States. With offices in New York and Silicon Valley, we plan to build a sales and support team in 2022.

R & D will remain in Europe, and Crespo aims to double or triple the number of Pigment’s technical teams. However, the founder emphasized quality over quantity.

Crespo also wanted to introduce carbon accounting capabilities to help businesses better track their environmental footprint.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/397173 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos