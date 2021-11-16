To promote broadband and technology competition, we need to staff people in federal agencies





In the United States, we need a better internet. You need to monitor Big Tech, ISPs, and other large companies. We need a federal agency that has the authority to promote competition, protect privacy, and enable consumers to work fully staffed. The new infrastructure legislation aimed at ending the digital division gives the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the National Telecommunications Information Authority new responsibilities. (NTIA), and Congress, rely on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to govern Big Tech and others. In short, you need an agency with more staff than ever before.

The new infrastructure package allows the FCC and NTIA to do a lot of new work, such as deciding how to allocate large sums of money to update lagging Internet infrastructure. Meanwhile, we rely on FTC to crack down on the bad behavior of tech companies at all levels. When the FCC under Ajit Pai abolished net neutrality protection, they and their ISPs said that the FTC already had big jobs such as protecting user privacy and promoting competition in the tech sector, but the FTC was all abused. Claimed to be able to crack down.

However, none of these institutions can work unless they are fully staffed. And that means the Senate must identify candidates for President Buydens. The result of sitting down is important. These institutions have a generational responsibility. Senate leadership must promise that each of these institutions will be fully staffed before they leave for their December vacation.

Parliament must act on these four key nominations by the end of the year. Otherwise, the agenda for improving the Internet will be at a loss. Jessica Rosenwessel, as its chair, should be confirmed for another term of the FCC. Gigi Sohn should also be nominated for the FCC’s term. At FTC, the Senate needs to confirm Professor Alvaro Bedoya. And NTIA’s work should be supported by identifying Biden’s candidate Alan Davidson.

The next FCC chair wants to fix children’s internet access, but not without a full fee

In the midst of a pandemic, children, mostly in low-income areas, were forced into expensive, low-quality internet programs to provide school education in remote areas from their homes. To address this, schools were forced to provide millions of dollars of public funding to wireless ISPs to rent mobile hotspots. This is a better alternative to kids camping in fast food parking lots to do their homework on wifi. In many parts of the United States, this is the result of deliberately discriminatory deployment choices that have arisen because these companies are unregulated. In Washington, DC, too many people were busy praising ISPs during the pandemic, but FCC then commissioner Jessica Rosenwessel revealed that we had to do better. I made it. FCChas has been empowered to deal with digital discrimination under the new Infrastructure Act. EFF and many others support a total ban on digital redlining to permanently eliminate low-income areas while preventing deployment practices targeting access to high-income areas in the 21st century.

However, both Chair Rosen Warsel and Gigi Sohn, a candidate for Bidens FCC President, must be confirmed by the Senate by the end of the year in order to provide a majority chair on the Commission. (Disclosure: Son is a member of the EFF Board.) The FCC was inactive in 2021 because the majority were not functioning, despite all the suffering in public. .. If you don’t check both Rosen Warsell and Son, it’s the same as doing nothing, despite the new infrastructure legislation passed by Congress.

If the Federal Trade Commission remains understaffed, no one is working on Big Tech

FTC Chair Lina Khan wants to improve the competitive environment in the technology sector. She writes a groundbreaking analysis of how antitrust and competition laws should be updated. But if the agency gets stuck on four committee members instead of five, her goal remains at risk.

Professor Alvaro Bedoya, a key critic of BigTechs’ corporate surveillance practices, was appointed by the President to be fully staffed at FTC after the resignation of Commissioner Rhohit Chopra. Professor Bedoya, long known as Privacy Hawk, tends to support Khan on the importance of regulating Big Tech, especially when it comes to issues related to corporate surveillance business models. As such, the EFF and many civil rights and privacy organizations support his confirmation. To FTC. In essence, Professor Bedoyas’ confirmation as an FTC Commissioner will initiate the reboots needed when dealing with Big Tech and provide Chair Khan with the majority of the work needed to address consumer privacy. Blocking or stalling his nomination is just one purpose to thwart those efforts.

NTIA has been given a large job to break the digital divide, but no leader

BidensNTIA candidate Alan Davidson will be one of the biggest jobs among the new candidates. That means spending $ 65 billion to build a long-term infrastructure for all Americans. This will be a multi-year effort with a variety of complex issues, led by an institution that has never had a mission of this magnitude. The NTIA was responsible for Congress’s passage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act in 2009, imposing a much smaller $ 4 billion grant program on government agencies.

All this complexity remains reckless until the Senate confirms that Davidson will do the job as an NTIA administrator. The absence of an administrator greatly impedes the Biden administration and the state’s efforts to break the digital divide.

There’s a lot to do, but all are important and necessary. And you can’t do that until the Senate confirms these four candidates.

